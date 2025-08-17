Dijon Releases His New Album 'Baby'

(Warner) Dijon releases his new album Baby via R&R/Warner Records. Dijon first sparked rumors of new music after teasing a mysterious screenshot of a tracklist on Instagram, followed by a countdown on his website with a countdown to Baby. That pseudo-announcement capped off a momentous beginning to the year with Dijon appearing on Bon Iver's new album SABLE, fABLE and his celebrated contributions to Justin Bieber's SWAG ("DAISIES", "DEVOTION" and more). Most recently, his appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson's new film One Battle After Another, was unveiled where he's pictured in the most recent trailer alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

With no single offerings, Baby marks Dijon's first material since his groundbreaking 2021 debut album Absolutely. That album rippled through the musical landscape as a lasting body of work in the years that followed, lauded as one of the year's best albums by The FADER, i-D, NPR, and many more. With the release of Absolutely the film, an intimate dining room live performance of the album, and a rendition of "Big Mike's" on The Tonight Show, Dijon redefined the way recording artists approached performance visuals. The lore around the album left many to speculate on what a follow-up to a generational debut album sounds like, as Dijon disappeared and started a family.

Baby was made at home, mostly in isolation with his new family, along with musical kindred spirits Andrew Sarlo, Henry Kwapis, and Michael Gordon. The album represents another defining body of work from Dijon that will once again shift the sound of contemporary music. At its core, Baby retains the deliberate introspection of what fans have come to expect from a Dijon album. Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity. From song-to-song, Dijon captures the moments of ecstasy and tragedy that inevitably follow life-altering changes.

