Dylan Cotrone Shares New Song 'Looks A Little Something Like You'

(Columbia) Rising singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan Cotrone turns up the energy with the release of "Looks A Little Something Like You", available now via Columbia Records. Bright guitar riffs, a rolling rhythm, and Dylan's easygoing vocal delivery make "Looks A Little Something Like You" feel like a perfect summer snapshot.

"'Looks a Little Something Like You' captures the freeing, electric feeling of having a whole night or day ahead of you," says Dylan. "When I wrote it, I pictured that rush of excitement after a long, uneventful day-when the hours ahead feel wide open. Instead of fearing the unknown, this song celebrates it. It's about stepping into whatever comes next, knowing anything can happen, and being completely okay with wherever it leads."

The single arrives ahead of Dylan's new EP, Weekend Religion, out August 29. Across five tracks, Dylan bottles up golden-hour glow and sea salt air, mixing small-town charm, road trip escapism, and melodies built for beach bar speakers or long drives with the windows down. The EP features fan favorites "Weekend Religion" and "Florida California (State of Mind)" alongside three brand-new songs, including "Looks A Little Something Like You."

To celebrate, Dylan will hit the road for his first-ever headline run, The Weekend Religion Tour, kicking off September 17 in his home state of Florida. The 9-date trek winds through the Southeast, with stops in South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina, wrapping October 11 in Boone, NC. Expect intimate venues, good vibes, and the kind of unshakable connection Dylan's been building with fans online and at shows over the past two years.

