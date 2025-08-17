Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'

(MM) After announcing Supreme Clientele 2 with the album's first single, "Rap Kingpin," it's evident that the culture is eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated sequel to one of Hip-Hop's most beloved albums.
"Rap Kingpin" spurred massive media coverage and fan anticipation, as the single soared to #2 on the iTunes Rap singles chart. Now, Ghostface Killah is back with Supreme Clientele's second single "Metaphysics," which is now available at all DSP's.
Back in the building, and back in his bag, with "Metaphysics," Ghost continues to display the nostalgic aesthetic that has made Ghost such a cultural icon, weaving in and out of the break-beat with his trademark abstract metaphors and comedic flair.
"Metaphysics" is a record I made back in '03," Ghost confirms. "I saved it for a time just like this."
First released in 2000, Supreme Clientele is both timeless and enduring. At its core, it served as a window into Ghost's soul; wildly creative, a conduit of old and new. Ghost's stream-of-consciousness style became the quintessential definition of fresh, not only holding a privileged place in the history of hip hop music, but also significantly influencing the subsequent generation of artists that followed.
Meticulously crafted over the last decade, Supreme Clientele 2 is both a homecoming and a new chapter for Tony Starks, as he picks up the legacy with a new, but familiar lens. Real Rap--No gimmicks--Just Ghost. Exactly the way fans would want! Supreme Clientele 2 features guest appearances from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P, M.O.P. and Dave Chappelle.
Supreme Clientele 2 is a part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It campaign, celebrating 7 iconic artists all releasing new music, including: Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier.
There is no beginning or ending...Ghostface is forever.
Ghostface Killah's Supreme Clientele 2 will be released on 8.22.25 via Mass Appeal.
