Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video

(WP) Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid announces his new album After The Sun Goes Down releasing October 10th via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Exploring themes of love, self-discovery, openness, and a refreshed sense of freedom, the album ushers in a bold new chapter for Khalid.
Today, Khalid releases his upbeat, infectious new song "In Plain Sight" alongside the music video which is directed by 91 Rules (Camila Cabello, Jon Bellion). Visually arresting and symbolically meaningful, the video celebrates Khalid's personal and artistic evolution as he embarks into the night.
Khalid says, "This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally."
