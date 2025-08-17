Morgan Myles Shares 'Weight Of Your Words'

(AristoPR) After turning heartbreak into a viral 30-day healing journey that captured millions online, acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Morgan Myles channels her resilience into a powerful new single, "Weight of Your Words."

"'Weight of Your Words' is for that moment when you are completely done," Myles says. "It's about those manipulative, empty apologies from a toxic ex - words meant to pull you back in. Eventually, you see through it all. This song was my release, my way of saying, 'enough is enough. I'm not listening anymore.'"

The release follows a deeply personal chapter in Myles' life, as she publicly shared the end of her engagement earlier this year. She documented the process in a candid "30-day healing journey" TikTok series, resonating with fans through vulnerable moments like moving out of the house her and her now ex-fiance had purchased after only two months total to recording an emotional cry video to reflecting on her wedding dress and envisioning a different future. This period of self-discovery has directly inspired some of her upcoming album's most honest and powerful songwriting.

Written by Morgan Myles, Andrew Rollins, Gary Nichols, "Weight of Your Words" delivers a powerful and unflinching look at the emotional toll of being caught in a tumultuous relationship. Through vivid storytelling and soul-stirring vocals, Myles illustrates a portrait of hurt, betrayal, and the courage it takes to move forward. The song's raw honesty serves as both a confession and an anthem for anyone who's found the strength to let go. Channeling the fiery grit of Miranda Lambert's "Gunpowder & Lead" with the swagger and edge of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's," Myles crafts a song that hits with similar attitude and confidence.

The track arrives on the heels of Myles' critically praised Live at Apogee Studio, a riveting, one-take live album mixed by Bob Clearmountain. With her trademark authenticity and unmatched vocal power, Myles continues to establish herself as one of Americana and country music's most magnetic rising voices, captivating audiences with each release.

Myles first captured national attention as a top-three finalist on NBC's The Voice (Team Camila), where she earned the fastest four-chair turn in the show's history. She has since performed over 100 shows a year, including a widely praised debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and has been featured by Billboard, CMT, People, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, amongst others. Myles also recently concluded her successful Exclusive First Listen Tour, where she gave fans an intimate preview of new material at select venues across the country.

Now signed to Blue Elan Records, Myles is poised for a landmark year as she continues releasing new music that blends soul, strength, and storytelling.

