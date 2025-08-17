Nessa Barrett Releases 'Aftercare Tour (Live In Los Angeles)'

(Warner) Continuing to shine as an incomparable phenomenon throughout culture, alt-pop breakout Nessa Barrett unveils her new live album, AFTERCARE TOUR (LIVE IN LOS ANGELES), out now. It marks her very first live record and captures the rising star at her most raw and real. Listen here via Warner Records.

The album boasts eight tracks from Nessa's sold out show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA during her fan favorite AFTERCARE TOUR. She brings her acclaimed 2024 album, AFTERCARE, to life on stage in front of a packed house. Accompanied by a full band, her vocals hit hard with unfiltered and undeniable emotion during "HEARTBREAK IN THE HAMPTONS" and "GASLIGHT." She comes out of the gate swinging with an unapologetically lusty and lively "P*RNSTAR," while the audience sings along at full blast on the anthemic album finale "PINS AND NEEDLES."

Earlier this year, she reupped 2024's' AFTERCARE with AFTERCARE DELUXE, outfitting it with six bonus tracks. Among many highlights, "LOVE LOOKS PRETTY ON YOU" was a fan favorite with audiences, generating over 50.4M streams. EUPHORIA. applauded her for "optimistic and decidedly sexy AFTERCARE which has attracted a fiercely devoted fanbase." PAPER chronicled the New York stop at Brooklyn Paramount, going on to rave, "Fans filled the venue, screaming every lyric back as Barrett delivered a set that balanced raw emotion with the kind of dark-pop edge she's perfected."

The success of the album carried into a global run with the AFTERCARE WORLD TOUR, including a sold-out European leg with special guest sombr. Later this year, Nessa is bringing the AFTERCARE TOUR to Australia and will make her Summer Sonic debut in Tokyo. Tour dates below.

AFTERCARE marked a major milestone for one of music's hottest rising stars. Last year, Nessa teamed up with Nasty Gal to curate her own collection. Barrett was also announced as the new face of Cheap Monday's relaunched denim line, and in May, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett's 2023 single "american jesus," a highlight from her hell is teenage girl EP. 2024 also saw her release "girl in new york," the heartfelt "club heaven," and her pulse- pounding collaboration with Whethan, "sick of myself." Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" twice - as well as being featured on Forbes' "Top Creators: Fashion 50," Uproxx's "Next Hitmakers List," People Magazine's "Emerging Artist List," and Ones to Watch's list of "25 Artists to Watch in 2022" - Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate nearly 3 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

AFTERCARE TOUR (LIVE IN LOS ANGELES) TRACKLIST

P*RNSTAR (LIVE)

HEARTBREAK IN THE HAMPTONS (LIVE)

GLORY BOX (LIVE)

GIVEN ENOUGH (LIVE)

AMERICAN BEAUTY (LIVE)

LOVE LOOKS PRETTY ON YOU (LIVE)

GASLIGHT (LIVE)

PINS AND NEEDLES (LIVE)

Nessa Barrett 2025 Tour Dates:

Aug 17 - Summer Sonic - Tokyo, Japan **festival date**

Dec 9 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena

Dec 10 - Sydney, NSW - The Hordern Pavilion

Dec 16 - Brisbane, QLD - Fortitude Music Hall

