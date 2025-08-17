Presley & Taylor Break Stereotypes With 'The Kind Of Girl'

(Quinntessential) Country newcomers Presley & Taylor today release "THE KIND OF GIRL," an autobiographical ballad that sends an embracing message to the MILLIONS of Country fans worldwide that aren't native to the South. The track shows reverence to the two sisters' northern roots and shares just how much common ground they've found with the southern way of life...even though wine sippin' brunettes from New England aren't typically found in Country lyrics.

"THE KIND OF GIRL" serves as a declaration of their place in Nashville after spending years writing, recording and touring and marks a big new chapter in Presley & Taylor's career as the lead single from their forthcoming new album and first collaboration with producer Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, etc.). Written by Presley & Taylor, Michael Farren and Tiffany Goss, is full of moving ancestral harmonies, self-assurance and rural Connecticut charm.

"We are so excited to start this new chapter of our musical journeys with a song that feels so autobiographical and true to who we are," shared Taylor of Presley & Taylor. "We're constantly asked 'How did you land in Country growing up in Connecticut?' and this song sort of answers it. We grew up on Country. We spent winters in four-wheel drive and our summers at Country concerts and as it turns out, there are a lot of people that can relate."

"The idea for the song came from a conversation I had with my fiance, who was telling me about a song he had written that week about a blonde haired, blue eyed country girl and I laughed, thinking 'well, I guess I'm not the kind of girl they write Country songs about!'" added Presley of Presley & Taylor. "We've been singing Country music since we were in our teens and in Nashville for seven years now but this new project feels different, like we've found our footing, so kicking off this new season with something so personal seems like the right choice."

With Country music's global expansion exploding to more than 250 million fans worldwide "THE KIND OF GIRL" and its lyrics about connecting with the Country music way of life, despite their origin, offers a relatable anthem to the more than 60 percent of Country music fans that don't call the South home. The Connecticut-bred sisters ability to connect with audiences of all kinds have led them to take stages all across the country, building their base and honing their craft. With more new music on the way, the twosome will be telling their life's story and wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

Related Stories

News > Presley Taylor