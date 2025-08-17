Sisters in Country Share 'If That's the Way You Want it''

(Key 2) Sisters in Country, the acclaimed duo of Jodi Vaughan and Aly Cook, are excited to announce their fifth single, 'If That's the Way You Want it'. The track, a composition by Vaughan from her 1986 album 'Straight from the Heart,' has been re-recorded as a duet and is now featured on their #1 New Zealand album, 'Downunder Girls'.

The duo's partner, Aly Cook, heads to Australia on Monday, August 18, to promote the single with a series of radio interviews and to work on forthcoming events in Tamworth.

This marks her first trip back to Australia post-COVID, after spending the last four years recording and releasing the Sisters in Country album performing shows and festivals with duo partner, Australian born NZ music legend Jodi Vaughan.

The release of the single and the success of the 'Downunder Girls' album underscore the duo's continued relevance and immense appeal. As artists with a strong connection to both sides of the Tasman, their music has topped the airplay charts in Australia and the official charts in New Zealand. Vaughan, a household name in New Zealand since the 80s, joins forces with Cook, an award-winning songwriter and ARIA Charting artist with a long association with the Australian music scene. Her critically acclaimed 2019 album, 'Caught in the Middle,' produced by Buzz Bidstrup (The Angels/GANGgajang), solidified this connection with its rich Australian themes, including the #1 hit "Red Dirt Road Trip." The album was further enhanced by top Australian session musicians George Washingmachine, Rick Mellick, James Gillard, and the late Glen Hannah and others, with a guest appearance from Sharon O'Neill.

