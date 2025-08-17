Stream Joran Davis' New Album 'Learn The Hard Way'

(MCA) Multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis has released his highly anticipated third album, Learn The Hard Way, via MCA. Hailed as a "modern-day storyteller" (Billboard), Davis has amassed over 8.4 billion career streams, earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards - including "Song of the Year" for two different songs off of one album - and solidified his place as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers (CountryLine).
Learn The Hard Way includes the No. 1 hit - his 8th career chart-topping international smash - "I Ain't Sayin'," as well as Davis' current Top 10 single "Bar None," the critically acclaimed track "Turn This Truck Around," that garnered rave reviews that "this man never disappoints," (MusicRow) and a selection as Disc of the Week.
Last week Davis hosted an album release party for friends, family, media, and industry colleagues at One Garage in Nashville, with a performance of several tracks off the new album and surprise appearances by Marcus King, who joined Davis for their duet "Louisiana Stick," and Carly Pearce, who performed "Mess With Missing You" from the new album.
Learn The Hard Way, Davis' third full-length album, has been featured by "Live with Kelly and Mark," "CBS Mornings," Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Last night, Davis also took the stage at "Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!" to perform "Bar None" and will next head to "TODAY" (8/21) and "Fox & Friends" (8/22) for additional appearances. Learn The Hard Way follows the chart-topping success of Davis' Platinum-certified debut album Home State and his Platinum-selling sophomore project Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive No. 1 singles-"What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late," "Buy Dirt," and "Next Thing You Know"-and made history as the first album to feature two songs that went on to win Song of the Year- the 5X Platinum hit "Buy Dirt" (CMA and NSAI) and 3X Platinum hit "Next Thing You Know" (ACM).
His global Ain't Enough Road headlining tour, launching in the US September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA, will make stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (9/18), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (10/2), Red Rocks in Denver (9/24), and more before heading to Europe.
Ain't Enough Road Tour Dates
Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Friday, September 12, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Friday, September 19, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, September 26, 2025 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, September 27, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Thursday, October 2, 2025 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Friday, October 3, 2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Friday, October 10, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
Friday, October 17, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Friday, October 24, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
Friday, February 20, 2026 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - SSE Arena
Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester
Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester
Saturday, February 28, 2026 - London, England - OVO Wembley Arena
Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
Jordan Davis Talks 'Learn The Hard Way' Duets and More
Jordan Davis Plots His Biggest International Headline Tour To Date
Jordan Davis Holds Album Release Party For 'Learn The Hard Way'
Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'
