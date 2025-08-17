The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video

(Earshot) Southeastern Michigan ska punk sleuths The Boy Detective are officially back on the case with their highly anticipated sophomore full-length Disco Lunch, set for release November 7, 2025 via Punkerton Records. Today, the band has released the lead single, the horn-fueled anthem "Beth Truss," alongside a brand-new music video.
Recorded by Roger Lima (Less Than Jake/Rehasher) and mixed/mastered by Eric Taft, "Beth Truss" showcases The Boy Detective at their most energized yet, with relentless rhythm section interplay, gang vocals built for sweaty singalongs, and one of the tightest horn sections in American ska today. The track offers the first glimpse into Disco Lunch, a record that channels two decades of ideas, riffs, and ska-core chaos into a high-energy experience that demands movement.
"This ancient song was taken off the shelf, dusted off, and reformatted to sonically invoke singalongs and brain-eating choruses and gang vocals, in the only way The Boy Detective knows best," says vocalist Benny Capaul. "You'll find yourself screaming these gang vocals and wanting to rage. In Beth we Truss!"
Disco Lunch is the band's second full-length, following 2024's Art Theft, and finds the Michigan crew doubling down on their signature mix of humor, heart, and headbang-worthy ska-punk energy. Expect relentless breakdowns, anthemic hooks, a few surprises from the vault, and the kind of live-ready energy only The Boy Detective can deliver.
"When we say we threw everything and the kitchen sink in, we meant it," adds Capaul. "Disco Lunch is ten songs that span almost two decades. We opened the vault, collected, and distributed these gems for you. Let's boogie!"
