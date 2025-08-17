The Randy Rogers Band Share 'The Going' Title Track

(TPR) The Randy Rogers Band have been carrying the sounds of Texas for over 20 years. This year, the band has been releasing all new material including the stirring and heartfelt, "Break Itself," and most recently, teamed up with fellow Texan superstar, Parker McCollum for their track, "Is This Thing Workin'." Now, the band has announced the upcoming release of their latest EP, The Going, out on October 24th.

In addition to announcing the forthcoming EP, Randy Rogers Band have also released the title track, "The Going," out today. Written by Rogers, Jedd Hughes and Adam Wright, and produced by Jedd Hughes, the track is reminiscent of the classic Western highway songs that impart open-road wisdom through universally relatable storytelling - "it ain't so much the getting to as much as it's the goin'."

"The song 'The Going' is a musical sidestep in many ways for me. I've always loved story songs, and they are so hard to write. I hope you enjoy this ride as much as I did." - Randy Rogers

Fans can also see Randy Rogers via livestream during the upcoming Band Together Texas Benefit Concert hosted by Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum. The concert is one of many fundraising efforts Rogers has participated in to help heal and rebuild the Hill Country of Texas which was devastated by recent flooding. The Band Together Texas Benefit Concert will be livestreamed via Lambert and McCollum's YouTube channels and Facebook pages, or listen on iHeartCountry this Sunday, August 17th at 7pm CT.

