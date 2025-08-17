Tina Turner Statue Unveiling Announced

(PLA) Every year, when the leaves start to turn, Tina Turner's fans make the pilgrimage to Brownsville, Tennessee to celebrate the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll with a weekend of festivities. The annual event, which takes place the fourth weekend of September, will feature an incredibly special event for 2025: the unveiling of the Tina Turner Statue in Brownsville, Tennessee's Heritage Park.

Commissioned by the City of Brownsville with the generous support of Ford Motor Company, the statue was sculpted by world-renowned, Atlanta-based African American artist, Fred Ajanogha, who works as Ajano Art. Standing at seven feet tall, the statue is a centerpiece of a broader vision to celebrate Tina Turner in her native West Tennessee, a region that also hosts the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, curated by the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center. The Museum - housed in the very one-room schoolhouse Turner attended through eighth grade - has drawn global fans since its opening in 2014.

The statue will be installed in Heritage Park, directly across the street from Carver High School-where Tina Turner once attended classes and played basketball, creating a powerful physical and symbolic link between her humble beginnings and her global impact.

The Tina Turner Heritage Days take place from September 26-28, 2025 and offers a wide variety of events for fans new and old. From Nutbush tours and fan gatherings to a powerhouse Elevation Memphis tribute concert and Sunday worship at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church, you'll walk in Tina's footsteps and feel the roots and soul of her remarkable journey.

TINA TURNER DAYS SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

Art Show and Reception for sculptor Fred Adjanogha, TBA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Nutbush Tour 10 AM & 2 PM

Fan Gathering from 6 PM - 8 PM

Tina at the Movies - "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome" showing at 8 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

Tina Turner Statue Unveiling 10 AM at Heritage Park

Address: 709 East Jefferson, Brownsville, TN 38012

Book Signing with Dr. Catherine Meeks

Dr. Meeks is an Arkansas native with similar roots to Tina Turner, both daughters of sharecroppers who refused to be defined by the limits of their beginnings. Dr. Meeks became a respected theologian, author and social justice leader. Dunbar Carver Museum, 12 PM

Nutbush Tour: 2 PM

Special Programs: 2 PM, Carver Cafeteria

"No Limits: Tina Turner's Global Feminism" presented by Tim Riley, Author and Professor of Journalism, Emerson College, Boston MS

Fan Q&A with Ferly Prado and Ollie Marland.

Ferly is a dancer and choreographer and worked with Tina during the "Tina: Live!" tour.

Ollie Marland, keyboardist, musical director and arranger for Tina.

Concert: Elevation Memphis - A Tina Turner Tribute Experience, Carver High School Gymnasium - 6:30PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2025

Worship at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church - 8 AM

Breakfast & Goodbyes - 9 AM

