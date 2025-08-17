Trey Calloway Revives Real Country with 'Must Have Had A Good Time'

(2911) Award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway is excited to release his latest single, "Must Have Had A Good Time"! Written by Anthony Smith (Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina), Frank Meyers (Lonestar, Vince Gill), and superstar Chris Young, and Calloway once again delivers a high-energy anthem packed with a country twang, capturing the wild, anything-can-happen spirit of a Friday night that may have gotten a little out of control.
By Saturday morning, the memories are nothing more than a blur, but the good-time vibe of the song lingers on. Known for consistently releasing head-turning tracks that blend modern country hooks with a rock edge, Calloway has built momentum with fan favorites like "Your Love Is Safe With Me," "That Was Us," and "Forgotten Man," earning millions of streams and turning casual listeners into loyal fans. With a growing fanbase, impressive streaming numbers, and an undeniable stage presence, he's an artist Nashville needs to keep on its radar.
"I can't wait for you to hear my new single, 'Must Have Had A Good Time'," shares Calloway. "It is a country rocking party song about going out on the town and waking up the next morning trying to reconstruct what happened the night before. It's a light-hearted, feel-good party anthem that I think most everyone can relate to. Many thanks to writers Anthony Smith, Chris Young, and Frank Myers for this banger!"
Calloway's previous single, "She Don't Break It, tells the story of healing after heartbreak, reaching that turning point where memories of an ex no longer sting like they used to. With a driving, energetic melody and classic country instrumentation, the track channels the raw spirit of honky tonk while offering a hopeful message about moving on. Co-written by Trey Calloway, Terry McBride, and Brandon Hood-who also produced the track-the song blends honest, relatable lyrics with a timeless '90s country sound that takes listeners back to a place where the pain fades and the good times start to shine through.
Trey Calloway Shares 'She Misses Being Mrs' Ahead Of Memorial Day
Trey Calloway Gets Animated For 'The Ballad Of Righteous And Wrong'
Trey Calloway Says 'Your Love Is Safe With Me' With New Single
Trey Calloway Gets Festive With 'Christmas With You'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more
OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details
Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'
The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single
Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'
The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video
MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video
mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'
Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh