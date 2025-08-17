Trey Calloway Revives Real Country with 'Must Have Had A Good Time'

(2911) Award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway is excited to release his latest single, "Must Have Had A Good Time"! Written by Anthony Smith (Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina), Frank Meyers (Lonestar, Vince Gill), and superstar Chris Young, and Calloway once again delivers a high-energy anthem packed with a country twang, capturing the wild, anything-can-happen spirit of a Friday night that may have gotten a little out of control.

By Saturday morning, the memories are nothing more than a blur, but the good-time vibe of the song lingers on. Known for consistently releasing head-turning tracks that blend modern country hooks with a rock edge, Calloway has built momentum with fan favorites like "Your Love Is Safe With Me," "That Was Us," and "Forgotten Man," earning millions of streams and turning casual listeners into loyal fans. With a growing fanbase, impressive streaming numbers, and an undeniable stage presence, he's an artist Nashville needs to keep on its radar.

"I can't wait for you to hear my new single, 'Must Have Had A Good Time'," shares Calloway. "It is a country rocking party song about going out on the town and waking up the next morning trying to reconstruct what happened the night before. It's a light-hearted, feel-good party anthem that I think most everyone can relate to. Many thanks to writers Anthony Smith, Chris Young, and Frank Myers for this banger!"

Calloway's previous single, "She Don't Break It, tells the story of healing after heartbreak, reaching that turning point where memories of an ex no longer sting like they used to. With a driving, energetic melody and classic country instrumentation, the track channels the raw spirit of honky tonk while offering a hopeful message about moving on. Co-written by Trey Calloway, Terry McBride, and Brandon Hood-who also produced the track-the song blends honest, relatable lyrics with a timeless '90s country sound that takes listeners back to a place where the pain fades and the good times start to shine through.

