Vic Latino & TKA Revive Freestyle Classic With 'Scars Of Love'

(PR) Global dance music powerhouse Vic Latino joins forces once again with iconic Freestyle legends TKA, this time to breathe new life into a cornerstone of the genre, "Scars Of Love." Reimagined through the lens of high-energy tech house, this electrifying remix is out now via 4G1B Music.

More than just a remix, this new version of "Scars Of Love" is a bold crossover moment, seamlessly merging the emotional depth of classic Freestyle with the relentless energy of modern-day underground dance floors. Vic Latino's signature fusion of nostalgia and cutting-edge production delivers a club-ready anthem that pays tribute to the past while surging forward into the future.

"'Scars of Love' was the heartbeat of a generation - this remix is my way of keeping that pulse alive while bringing it into a whole new era. The pulsating tech house beats will keep freestyle alive forever." - Vic Latino

This follows the success of Vic's recent comeback singles, including "Maria" and "Cielo", solidifying his return as a producer with vision and roots. With an unparalleled career spanning radio, chart-topping compilations, and DJ sets across the globe, Vic continues to shape the sound of dance music while honoring its foundations.

Whether you're a die-hard Freestyle fan or a new-generation raver, "Scars Of Love" is the bridge between eras - and it hits hard.

Related Stories

News > Vic Latino