Wesko Takes It Home With 'Use Some Carolina' Video

(Warner) Rising North Carolina based singer-songwriter Wesko releases a brand new single celebrating his hometown, titled "Use Some Carolina" out now via Warner Records/underscore works recordings.
Produced by Micah Carpenter [Megan Moroney, Mackenzie Carpenter], a guitar-fueled riff glides over soft percussive bedrock as Wesko admits in his pure and passionate tenor, "No, I can't tell 'Miss Perfect,' there's a missing piece. You could use some Carolina in your Tennessee."
It lands in the wake of "Mr. Tennessee." Beyond gaining traction on DSPs, the latter landed looks from IMPRINT and more. Plus, it claimed real estate on Spotify playlists such as "Next From Nashville." Holler Country described him this way: "If Megan Moroney is the self-styled "Emo Cowgirl" then Wesko, hailing from Kenansville, NC, might just be her cowboy counterpart."
Wesko started the summer with the fan favorite "Pretend." Back in June, Wesko made his debut at CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN on the Hard Rock Stage. He also performed at the White Claw Shore Club during the festival. The singer-songwriter is set to tour throughout the rest of the year.
