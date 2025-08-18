Asleep At The Wheel Recruit Friend Lyle Lovett For 'Long Tall Texan'

(IVPR) Just a few short days after being inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, legendary Western Swing outfit Asleep At The Wheel have just released a new single from their upcoming album celebrating fifty years of calling the Lone Star State home, Riding High In Texas.

The latest output finds the band, helmed by Ray Benson, taking on "Long Tall Texan," first released by The Four Flickers back in 1959. "I thought this would be a fun one to do, considering I am a 'long tall Texan,'" jokes Benson. "It's been recorded by many and in many different styles. We got our great friend Lyle Lovett to join us, and a great time was had!"

This week, Ray Benson sat down with Cowboys & Indians Magazine to talk about the latest single "Long Tall Texan" and the album. You can read Ray's interview here.

Out on August 22nd via Bismeaux Records and Signature Sounds Recordings, Riding High In Texas is a ten-song collection of some of the best songs about the 28th state from a wide range of songwriters like Jimmie Rogers, Guy Clark, and Charlie Daniels-with some A-list collaborations with the aforementioned Lovett and Billy Strings, to boot. And for a band whose lineup is ever-changing-since 1970, the Wheel has had over one hundred members come through-Riding High In Texas is also an opportunity to introduce a new face in the band with fiddler and vocalist Ian Stewart joining Benson and company. Suggested to Benson by long-time Asleep At The Wheel band member, Danny Levin, Stewart fit right into the ensemble. "Danny's word was enough for me," says Benson. "He knows the gig as much as anyone."

