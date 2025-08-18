Babymetal Make U.S. Chart History With New Album

(BPM) Babymetal have reached a major career milestone with their new album METAL FORTH debuting at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. This is the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list. The project has already amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

METAL FORTH also debuted at #10 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut U.S. Chart and #2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album Chart. In Japan, the album entered at #1 on the Oricon Rock Chart, #1 on the Digital Albums Chart, and #3 on the overall Oricon chart. Internationally, the album landed Top 10 in Germany, a career-best after charting at #24 with THE OTHER ONE and #18 with METAL GALAXY. It also broke the Top 20 in the UK and achieved career-high positions in the Netherlands and France.

BABYMETAL shared their sentiments on the milestone: "Thank you so much for your support on our new album METAL FORTH around the world! We hope you enjoy it! Our music & career are evolving globally, and we are moving forward with "Beyond HEAVY METAL." Our journey continues, and we can't wait to see you at BABYMETAL shows in your city and your country."

This release comes just after the band completed their largest North American tour run to date visiting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and more. This Fall, they have their largest US headline arena show to date taking place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on November 1st.

