'Band Together Texas' Rallies Over $8.5 Million in Funds for Central Texas Flood Relief

(EBM) Notable Texas artists, actors and athletes joined Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas Sunday night for their "Band Together Texas" benefit concert, honoring the lives lost in the Central Texas floods, and celebrating the every day heroes and first responders who saved countless others. The event, which benefitted The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation, raised over $8.5 million and counting.

The sold-out evening spanned nearly three hours and was livestreamed via iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, YouTube, Facebook and nugs.net, with a call to action directing fans to donate to continued relief efforts.

Actor Matthew McConaughey opened with a monologue underscoring the importance of the event: "The devastating floods that took so many lives, businesses and homes last month broke a lot of hearts. As that day gets further away into the distance of our rearview mirror, it's only natural that our concern and attention recede just like those flood waters-but we must remember, for the families who suffered, they are just beginning the lengthy journey to rebuild their lives.

"Tonight is about restoration... we are here to revive--Because even in the hardest times, we have to believe in the power of joy. So while we honor the heavy truths that brought us here, we will also celebrate the light that must continue to shine."

"Thank you Austin, Texas for showing up tonight. Thank you, everybody, for tuning in and showing up for us. We are banding together as Texans tonight," Lambert addressed the audience following her duet with McCollum on the George Strait classic, "True," marking the first live performance of the evening. "It's going to be a magical night of music, and for an amazing cause. My buddy Parker and I, we called each other right away and we asked, 'What can we do? We can sing, so let's go sing.' And that's what we're doing tonight!"

Following Lambert's performance of "Bluebird" and "The House That Built Me," she introduced her friend, Red Dirt singer Wade Bowen, for a touching in memoriam honoring victims lost in last month's floods. As Bowen sang an acoustic rendition of "A Beautiful World," names, images and videos of flood victims flashed across the screen as the crowd remained silent, in a powerful moment that could be felt by viewers at home and in the arena alike.

"I'd like to give a shout out to Miranda Lambert, she's the whole reason all of this is going on," McCollum shared as he took the stage to perform "Solid Gold Country" and "Handle On You." "She texted me right away and asked, 'What can we do?' I said, 'I'll do anything I could ever possibly do to help these people.' So, good on all of y'all for being here on a Sunday night. I've never been more proud to be born and raised in the great state of Texas than I am tonight."

Between the 29 songs played throughout the night, actor Dennis Quaid; former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young; MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemens; television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison; and Austin-based fashion designer Kendra Scott took pause to reflect on moments of remembrance, bravery and resiliency in the Hill Country.

Acho, who spoke with camp counselors from Camp Mystic on a recent episode of Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho, brought 19-year-old counselor Ainslie Bashara on-stage in a touching moment celebrating her heroic actions which saved 16 lives.

Honoring first responders, Scott paid tribute to public information officer for the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, Razor Dobbs, and the Fire Chief, Charles Holt; while Harrison acknowledged the Texas Game Wardens in attendance.

Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean, who performed at the Moody Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, extended his stay, joining as a surprise guest after generously donating his stage and production crew. Taking the stage with an uptempo performance of "She's Country," Aldean then welcomed Lambert on-stage for a duet of "Amarillo Sky."

"Thank you guys so much. Yeah, I had to stay an extra day here in Austin, I can't think of a better cause to be here for than this," Aldean shared. "Huge thank you to Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum for doing this tonight."

"Jason was here last night, as you already know, but he left all of his stuff for us to use, and stayed an extra day to sing a song for us, so you're an honorary Texan tonight, friend," Lambert added.

Later, Brooks & Dunn's Ronnie Dunn let music speak where words failed. "I tried to come up with something to say earlier. It was profound, it would do what it needs to do, but I don't think there's a song on Earth - no words, no rhyme, no reason - that can heal the pain, the suffering, the sorrow brought on by what's happened here. So, I'm just going to share a story with you," he concluded, before delving into his show-stopping performance of faith-based "I Believe" with The Levites Music Group, a choir comprised of members Shedrach Rowry Jonathan Davis, Kevin Overton-Hadnot, De'Juana Shaw, Kraven Rowry and Agnes Henry.

After Cody Johnson's performance of his No. 1 hits "Dirt Cheap" and "Til You Can't" - as well as a cover of "How Great Thou Art" - the all-star roster of Texas talent including Lambert and McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers joined together on-stage for a triumphant final sing along of "On The Road Again."

Band Together Texas was made possible with the generous support of partners including WoodNext Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, John Paul & Eloise DeJoria Family Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, H-E-B, Kendra Scott, Moody Center, Poncho, Tecovas, Uber and Whataburger.

Setlist:

"True" - Parker McCollum & Miranda Lambert

"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert

"The House That Built Me" - Miranda Lambert

"A Beautiful World" - Wade Bowen

"Nothin' But Texas" - Wade Bowen

"Tree Birds" - Dylan Gossett

"Don't Cry A Tear" - Lyle Lovett

"South Texas Girl" - Lyle Lovett

"Waltz Across Texas" - Lukas Nelson & Pat Green

"Just Outside of Austin" - Lukas Nelson & Pat Green

"Solid Country Gold" - Parker McCollum

"Handle on You" - Parker McCollum

"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

"Times Like These" - Jack Ingram

"Keep On Keepin' On" - Jack Ingram

"Keep On Moving" - Jon Randall

"Girls From Texas" - Jon Randall

"Buy Myself a Chance" - Randy Rogers & Brady Black

"In My Arms Instead" - Randy Rogers & Brady Black

"Hallelujah" - Ryan Bingham

"Nobody Knows My Trouble" - Ryan Bingham

"She's Country" - Jason Aldean

"Amarillo Sky" - Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert

"Neon Moon" - Ronnie Dunn

"Believe" - Ronnie Dunn with The Levites

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

"Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"How Great Thou Art" - Cody Johnson

"On The Road Again" - All Sing

Band Together's backing band was comprised of the following:

Danny Rader - MD / Electric Guitar

Evan Hutchings - Drums

Steve Mackey - Bass

Jonathan Trebing - Guitar

Brent Rader - Guitar / BGVs

David Dorn - Keys

Billy Justineau - Keys

Justin Schipper - Steel

Lauren Saks - Fiddle

Tania Hancheroff - BGVs

