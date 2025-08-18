Dijon Launching International Headline Tour

(Warner) Following the release of his sophomore album, Baby, Dijon announces his international headlining tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will begin in North America this October, hitting 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with dates in the UK and Europe coming in 2026.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10AM local time.
With no single offerings ahead of the album and a one-week countdown, the album's release has sparked widespread praise and adoration for Dijon from musical peers and critics alike. Friday's release saw an outpouring of support from the likes of The New York Times, Billboard, Complex, The FADER, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, and more.
Baby was made at home, mostly in isolation with his new family, along with musical kindred spirits Andrew Sarlo, Henry Kwapis, and Michael Gordon. The album represents another defining body of work from Dijon that will once again shift the sound of contemporary music. At its core, Baby retains the deliberate introspection of what fans have come to expect from a Dijon album. Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity. From song-to-song, Dijon captures the moments of ecstasy and tragedy that inevitably follow life-altering changes.
Upcoming Tour Dates
10/25 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
11/1 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/14 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
11/25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/28 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia
11/29 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/5 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^
12/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
1/23/26 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*
1/25/2026 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
1/27/2025 - Cologne, DE @ Calrswerk Victoria
1/28/2025 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
1/30/2026 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan*
^Co-Promoted Date
*Non-Live Nation Date
Dijon Releases His New Album 'Baby'
