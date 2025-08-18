Dijon Launching International Headline Tour

(Warner) Following the release of his sophomore album, Baby, Dijon announces his international headlining tour. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will begin in North America this October, hitting 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with dates in the UK and Europe coming in 2026.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10AM local time.

With no single offerings ahead of the album and a one-week countdown, the album's release has sparked widespread praise and adoration for Dijon from musical peers and critics alike. Friday's release saw an outpouring of support from the likes of The New York Times, Billboard, Complex, The FADER, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, and more.



Baby was made at home, mostly in isolation with his new family, along with musical kindred spirits Andrew Sarlo, Henry Kwapis, and Michael Gordon. The album represents another defining body of work from Dijon that will once again shift the sound of contemporary music. At its core, Baby retains the deliberate introspection of what fans have come to expect from a Dijon album. Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity. From song-to-song, Dijon captures the moments of ecstasy and tragedy that inevitably follow life-altering changes.

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/25 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/10 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/13 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/14 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/17 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/21 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

11/25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/28 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

11/29 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/5 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

12/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

1/23/26 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

1/25/2026 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

1/27/2025 - Cologne, DE @ Calrswerk Victoria

1/28/2025 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

1/30/2026 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan*

^Co-Promoted Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

