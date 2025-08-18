Drew Baldridge Announces New Song 'Deserve Her'

() Country artist Drew Baldridge has announced the upcoming release of his earnest new song, "Deserve Her," available everywhere August 22. Written by Baldridge alongside Harper Grace and Kyle Schlienger, the track reflects the sensitivity and deep appreciation for the women in his life that have become hallmarks of his music.
"When I wrote this song, I knew it would be such a great message for boys and girls to hear," says Baldridge. "It talks about knowing a woman's worth and that you can't just 'want her,' but you gotta 'deserve her.' The second verse might be one of my favorite verses I've ever written. The words are so powerful, and it's a message I look forward to sharing with my fans."
The track's poignant lyrics underscore that message: You can take her daddy fishin' / But what about askin' him for advice / You can go to church with her / But what about prayin' over her at night / You can get her heart beatin' just a little bit / Or you can get it goin' wild / You can walk through this life with her / Or you can go the extra mile
"Deserve Her" follows Baldridge's recent release, "Get Me Gone" featuring Emily Ann Roberts which the duo performed live for the first time together for a sold-out crowd at Red Rocks Amphitheater last month. It also comes on the heels of his second consecutive Top 10 country radio hit, "Tough People" (Lyric Ridge Records/Stoney Creek Records), further building on his momentum and ongoing partnership with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
In addition to a run of summer tour dates supporting Bailey Zimmerman and fall dates with Cody Johnson, Baldridge was recently announced as a performer at the NSAI Songwriter Awards, taking place at the Ryman Auditorium on September 23. Internationally, he will join Jelly Roll and Shaboozey on the Down Under Tour 2025 before launching his first overseas headlining trek, the Country Born Tour 2025, in the UK and Europe this winter.
