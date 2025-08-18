Foreigner To Film 50th Anniversary Show On Ellis Island

(VMC) Foreigner will mark their monumental 50th anniversary with a landmark performance at Ellis Island, NY on September 6, 2025, filmed on a closed set for a major documentary due to release in 2026, produced by Vertigo Live Productions.

Known for their explosive live shows and era-defining anthems, FOREIGNER have sold over 80 million albums worldwide, cementing their place as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Their catalogue includes timeless hits likeHot Blooded, Juke Box Hero, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Cold As Ice, Urgent, Feels Like The First Time, and the global #1 hit I Want To Know What Love Is. On September 6, 2025, these songs and more will come to life again in an intimate, cinematic performance that includes original lead singer Lou Gramm and surprise guests - all in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty.

Filmed where the story of modern America began, this concert places one of rock's most iconic bands at the gateway to the American Dream - with the Statue of Liberty as a symbolic and cinematic backdrop.

This is not just a concert - it's a filmed production on a closed set, captured for global release. Attendees will appear in the finished film. Mobile devices will be sealed during filming; waivers will be required.

TICKET GIVEAWAY NOW LIVE: Ten (10) pairs of tickets are being given away on Instagram and Facebook. For details, click here. No purchase necessary.

