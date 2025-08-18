Green Day Take 'One Eyed Bastard' To No. 1

(2b) Green Day have captured the #1 spot on the Mediabase Alternative Chart with "One Eyed Bastard." Not only does the single rule airwaves as the #1 most-played alternative song in the country, but its continued success sees the iconic group become "the first band to earn four #1 entries on the respective chart since 2003!" What's more, it's also firmly entrenched in their live set as a fan favorite among an arsenal of classics.
Of course, "One Eyed Bastard" remains a standout from their GRAMMY Award-nominated 14th studio album, Saviors. They just unleashed the brand new Saviors (edition de luxe) back in the Spring via Reprise Records.
"One Eyed Bastard" follows hot on the trail of other Saviors #1 entries, including "The American Dream Is Killing Me," "Dilemma," and "Look Ma, No Brains!" Not to mention, the album has impressively tallied hundreds of millions of streams thus far.
As always, Green Day show no signs of stopping or slowing down though. Saviors (edition de luxe) houses 7 new tracks in total, including 2 acoustic versions of "Suzie Chapstick" and "Father to a Son," and 5 new tracks such as "Smash It Like Belushi," "F*** Off," "Stay Young," "Ballyhoo," and "Underdog."
Green Day Expand 'Saviors' Album With 'edition de luxe'
