Jason Boland & The Stragglers Reveal Fall Tour Dates

(MPG) Red dirt band Jason Boland & The Stragglers announces their fall West Coast tour in support of their critically-acclaimed new album The Last Kings of Babylon (Thirty Tigers).
The recently inducted Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer will be visiting 14 cities, including Seattle, Tucson and Flagstaff, with the tour beginning on October 31 in Tyler, TX.
"This year's been a blast," shares Boland. "The Last Kings of Babylon has gotten such a strong reaction, and those Boys from Oklahoma shows really reminded us why we do this. Now we get to pack it up and head West, hit some towns that haven't heard these songs live yet. Feels like the right time to turn it that way and see some new faces."
Earlier this year, the band released their Lloyd Maines-produced LP The Last Kings Of Babylon, which garnered widespread critical acclaim from places like No Depression, Whiskey Riff, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone who profiled the "Red Dirt King" in an extensive feature saying, "Nearly every force driving the current renaissance in country music is one that Boland embodies so thoroughly that it cannot be construed in a buzz word." Elsewhere, The Tennessean called it "an album that reflects the sound a band that has toured constantly for decades [has built] but also wants to push sonic limits." In his home state, he was featured on the cover of Oklahoma Magazine and profiled by The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World.
A road dog through and through, Boland has been on the road for much of the year so far, playing shows in Oklahoma, Texas and beyond including the sold-out four-night "The Boys from Oklahoma" shows at Boone Pickens Stadium with Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Great Divide and Stoney LaRue.
This all comes on the heels of the band's 25th anniversary, which they celebrated last year. Hailed by the New York Times as "one of the country scene's most multidimensional songwriters," Boland has sold more than half a million albums and collaborated with Shooter Jennings and Robert Earl Keen over the course of his storied career.
Tour Dates:
8/22 - Graford, TX - PK Ice House
8/23 - Ropesville, TX - 62/82 Music Festival
8/28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
8/29 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
8/30 - New Braunfels, TX - Jason Boland's Camino Real at Gruene Hall
8/31 - New Braunfels, TX - Jason Boland's Camino Real at Gruene Hall
9/4 - Sun Valley, ID - The Valley Music Festival
9/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
9/6 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
9/10 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Music Festival
9/12 - Hockley, TX - 2920 Roadhouse
9/13 - Midlothian, TX - Union 28
9/20 - Tishomingo, OK - Chicken Fest
9/27 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club
10/3 - Fort Davis, TX - Moon & Tunes Festival - The High Frontier
10/4 - Waurika, OK - Eagle Fest 25
10/23 - Greenville, SC - Doc's Tavern
10/24 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/25 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
10/31 - Tyler, TX - Stanley's Famous
11/1 - Atoka, TX - 48 Hours Music Festival
11/5 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theater
11/6 - Tucson, AZ - The Maverick
11/7 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
11/8 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theater
11/10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
11/12 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
11/13 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
11/14 - Bakersfield, CA - Barrelhouse Brewing Company
11/15 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country
11/21 - Bryan TX - The Palace Theater
