Joey Bada$$ Announces 2025 'Dark Aura Tour'

(TFG) Joey Bada$$ has announced dates for his DARK AURA TOUR. The 25-city headlining run kicks off October 16 in Boston, MA, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also includes a special hometown performance in Brooklyn on November 19 before wrapping in Philadelphia the next day (Nov 20).
Grammy-winning recording artist Rapsody and TDE rapper Ab-soul will join Joey Bada$$ throughout the tour. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, August 19, starting with an Artist Presale, with general onsale beginning Thursday, August 21. For full tour routing and ticket information, visit https://www.joeybadass.com.
The tour comes off the announcement of Joey Bada$$'s hotly anticipated new project, Lonely At The Top, out August 29. The mixtape sets the stage for what promises to be a heightening year in his career, marking the Brooklynite's first full-length outing since 2022's 2000 LP. It also builds on the momentum of his runway of standout singles released earlier this year: "The Ruler's Back," "Sorry Not Sorry," "Pardon Me," "THE FINALS," "MY TOWN," and "CRASH DUMMY."
As a first taste of Lonely At The Top, the multi-platinum emcee shares his new single "DARK AURA," along with an accompanying music video that chronicles the lyrical onslaught in real time. Joey Bada$$ steps into "Dark Aura" with an energy that perfectly embodies his core essence: presence without performance, sophistication intertwined with unwavering confidence. His artistry pulses with a subtle intensity, where every move is deliberate and every word carries weight. Here, the power lies not in excess, but in precision and authenticity. The single radiates that rare energy-part declaration, part lived experience. The accompanying visual paints the picture of his unique brand: opulence fused with lyricism, wrapped in the raw edge of New York grit.
