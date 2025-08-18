Joyce Manor Return With First New Music In Three Years 'All My Friends Are So Depressed'

(PPR) Joyce Manor share a video for "All My Friends Are So Depressed", the new Brett Gurewitz-produced single and first taste of new music from the band in 3 years. The track, equally inspired by The Smiths and 100 Gecs, further cements the SoCal punk rockers as one of our generation's most catchy and consistent bands.

"The first line I came up with for this song was 'lord above in a Tecate truck' after passing a Tecate delivery truck with Jesus sh*t all over it on the freeway driving back to Long Beach after a show in Fresno", vocalist/guitarist Barry Johnson explains. "While searching for a line that rhymed with 'lord above in a Tecate truck' I came up with 'why even exist? Who gives a f***!?' and the concept of 'All My Friends Are So Depressed' was born. It's kind of my take on what I imagine Lana Del Rey lyrics are like. Instead of icy, detached cool 50's Americana, it's all dirty shag carpet, bong rips, Peter Frampton Comes Alive, key lime pie and suicidal ideations. My flow was inspired by 100 Gecs who I was listening to a concerning amount in 2023 (Much respect to Dylan and Laura, please take us on tour). Musically, we were drawing from The Libertines, Tiger Army, X and The Smiths... obviously."

"All My Friends Are So Depressed" follows the release of 2023's 40 oz. to Fresno, a record that the New York Times praised as "a relentlessly tuneful 17-minute collection of all-killer, no-filler power-pop" and Pitchfork called "a loving, uncynical refinement of the band's best." The band has been staying busy since its release, touring and collaborating with Weezer, making their television debut on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney with their classic "Constant Headache", a song that was also featured in Season 3 of FX's The Bear, and celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Never Hungover Again, which Stereogum recently said "masterfully achieves what most artists spend their lives trying to accomplish."

Joyce Manor is taking their raucous live show overseas this fall on a UK and EU tour that includes dates with Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso and Ways Away. All dates below.

20-23/08 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

16/10 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

17/10 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *

18/10 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle %

19/10 - Brussels, BE @ AB %

20/10 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat %

22/10 - Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building *

23/10 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Glasgow *

25/10 - London, UK @ Roundhouse %

26/10 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Union %

* w/ Tiger's Jaw, Oso Oso, Ways Away

% Common Thread Tour

