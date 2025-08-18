Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'

(fcc) Kings of Leon will release new single, "We're Onto Something" featuring Zach Bryan, on August 22 via Love Tap Records, the band's own imprint distributed by Virgin Records.

Over the weekend, Zach Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage during their set in front of a sold-out Golden Gate Park show for a surprise preview performance of their brand-new collaboration.

Early reaction to the song was unanimous, with press like American Songwriter noting, "Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon perform(ed) unreleased collab at San Francisco show-and they're certainly 'Onto Something,'" and Whiskey Riff proclaiming, "Zach Bryan and KOL are definitely onto something here."

"We're Onto Something" follows the massively successful collaboration "Bowery," recently released with Bryan on August 8. The song debuted at #1 on Spotify in the US.

After debuting "We're Onto Something," Caleb Followill later joined for Bryan's set in a new performance of "Bowery," which had the crowd on their feet. The pair made the performance debut of "Bowery" earlier this month at Bryan's sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre show. Whiskey Riff praised the debut performance of "Bowery" as "absolutely electric" and "an absolute show-stopper," with Holler highlighting "their warm friendship [that] radiated throughout this performance."

The band will next head back out for more shows through September.

August 22nd- Come Together Festival, Newcastle, UK.

August 24th- Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK.

August 27th- Unity Arena, Fornebu, Norway.

August 31st- Electric Picnic, Stradbally, County Laois.

September 3rd- Paris Adidas Arena, Paris, France.

September 26th- Ohana Fest, Dana Point, California

September 27-28th- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tennessee

