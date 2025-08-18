Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'

(fcc) Kings of Leon will release new single, "We're Onto Something" featuring Zach Bryan, on August 22 via Love Tap Records, the band's own imprint distributed by Virgin Records.
Over the weekend, Zach Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage during their set in front of a sold-out Golden Gate Park show for a surprise preview performance of their brand-new collaboration.
Early reaction to the song was unanimous, with press like American Songwriter noting, "Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon perform(ed) unreleased collab at San Francisco show-and they're certainly 'Onto Something,'" and Whiskey Riff proclaiming, "Zach Bryan and KOL are definitely onto something here."
"We're Onto Something" follows the massively successful collaboration "Bowery," recently released with Bryan on August 8. The song debuted at #1 on Spotify in the US.
After debuting "We're Onto Something," Caleb Followill later joined for Bryan's set in a new performance of "Bowery," which had the crowd on their feet. The pair made the performance debut of "Bowery" earlier this month at Bryan's sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre show. Whiskey Riff praised the debut performance of "Bowery" as "absolutely electric" and "an absolute show-stopper," with Holler highlighting "their warm friendship [that] radiated throughout this performance."
The band will next head back out for more shows through September.
August 22nd- Come Together Festival, Newcastle, UK.
August 24th- Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK.
August 27th- Unity Arena, Fornebu, Norway.
August 31st- Electric Picnic, Stradbally, County Laois.
September 3rd- Paris Adidas Arena, Paris, France.
September 26th- Ohana Fest, Dana Point, California
September 27-28th- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tennessee
Kings Of Leon Return To Live Performances
Kings of Leon Take Fans Behind The Scenes With 'M Television' Video
Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour
Kings of Leon Premiere 'Ballerina Radio' Video
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more
'Band Together Texas' Rallies Over $8.5 Million For Flood Relief- Jason Aldean Partners With 13-Year-Old Dj Daniel To Raise $200,000 For Heroes For Children- more
Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- Joey Bada$$ Announces 2025 ‘Dark Aura Tour’- Watch Psychic Fever's 'Reflection' Music Video- Green Day- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona (It's Free!)
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Foreigner To Film 50th Anniversary Show On Ellis Island
Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'
Babymetal Make U.S. Chart History With New Album
MxPx, Face To Face, The Vandals Lead Punk Rock Christmas Lineup
The Cribs Share 'Summer Seizures' From First New Album in Five Years
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story
Joyce Manor Return With First New Music In Three Years 'All My Friends Are So Depressed'