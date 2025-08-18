MxPx, Face To Face, The Vandals Lead Punk Rock Christmas Lineup

(AM Media) Get ready to deck the halls with power chords and circle pits--the debut Punk Rock Christmas festival, presented by Punk In The Park, is set for Saturday, December 6 at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona, just outside Phoenix.
This new event will be headlined by MxPx and will also feature performances from punk rock mainstays including Face To Face, The Vandals, Arizona's own Authority Zero, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Slick Shoes, Urethane, Jen Pop, WinterHaven and more coming together for an unforgettable night of high-energy anthems, singalongs, and holiday mayhem in the desert.
MxPx frontman Mike Herrera said, "We're three friends that became family, that came from a small naval town west of Seattle. We grew up on The Descendents, Bad Religion, The Dead Milkmen, NOFX, Screeching Weasel and plenty more. We learned all our life lessons from touring the world. Leaving a small town teaches you a lot about people and what it's like getting along with people who just simply don't think like you. Punk rock allows me to do things my way. It always has, it just took me a little while to figure that out. We put together a fun show with some bands we're very much looking forward to seeing. Everyone is welcome and we hope you come, it's Christmas in the desert this year!"
In addition to a full day of music, Punk Rock Christmas offers craft beer sampling as a $15 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.
VIP and General Admission tickets for the all-ages event go on sale this Wednesday, August 20 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInThePark.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.
On show day, any ticketholder who brings an unwrapped toy ($20 value) to donate to children in need will receive access to a Fast Pass Festival Entrance.
Produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions, the team behind Punk In The Park, the all-day holiday-themed Punk Rock Christmas festival will feature music on one main stage, holiday-themed drinks, festive decor, exclusive merch, and plenty of punk rock cheer. Whether you're naughty, nice, or somewhere in between, Punk Rock Christmas is your chance to slam-dance into the holidays.
"Punk Rock Christmas is our way of wrapping up the year with the fans who've supported the scene all year long," says Cameron Collins, founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions. "You'll get all the energy of a punk show with the spirit of the season-and we might even throw in a few snow machines for good measure. Join us as we make Arizona very merry. This is the Christmas Party of the year!"
Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas, with vegan options offered.
Punk Rock Christmas is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP). Brew Ha Ha Productions is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across North America, including Punk In The Park, as well as previous events including the landmark 2023-2024 NOFX Final Tour, Punk In Drublic, OC Brew Ha Ha, Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival, and many others.
Since launching in 2021, Punk In The Park has grown to include events in Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; Orange County, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA; Ventura, CA and Worcester, MA.
Event Details
Name: Punk Rock Christmas
Dates: Saturday, December 6
Doors Open: Noon
Location: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, 5244 48th Street, Chandler, Arizona
Music Lineup
MxPx
Face to Face
The Vandals
Authority Zero
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Slick Shoes
Urethane
Jen Pop
WinterHaven
Tickets
-General Admission Tickets Start At: $49.99 + fees
-VIP Tickets Start At: $129.99 + fees
-All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.
VIP Tickets Include Access To All GA Areas Plus
-Commemorative VIP laminate
-Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes
-Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area
-Access to VIP lounge with seating
-Upgraded restrooms
-Dedicated food and VIP bars
Beer Tasting
- A Beer Tasting Pass can be purchased for $15.
- The Tasting Pass includes unlimited beer samples from Noon-3:00 PM.
- The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a General Admission or VIP ticket.
- No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample.
Please note that festival attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
