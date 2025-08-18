Noah Young Streams New Song 'Fly On The Wall'

(PR) New Orleans-based bassist and composer Noah Young has released a new single, "Fly on the Wall," giving listeners their second preview of his forthcoming studio album Noah, due out September 26, 2025.

"Fly On The Wall" captures the golden-hour magic of cruising down an open road, windows down, as the day fades into night. Further showcasing Young's prowess for composition and bass dexterity, the lyrical melody played by Young's electric bass glides over frequent Naughty Professor collaborator Sam Kuslan's lush keyboard textures, complementary synth bass work by Shea Pierre, and Alfred Jordan's steady drum pulse. The track also features John Maestas on guitar who takes the track to its peak with an assertive solo before its conclusion. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner, Jamison Ross, "Fly On The Wall" blends warmth and motion into a sonic snapshot of pure freedom.

"I decided to call this song Fly On The Wall because it gave me the feeling of patiently watching and observing, say Young, "When I brought the demo to my producer Jamison Ross it was only one section. We scheduled a pre-production session with keyboardist Shea Pierre and Jamison and Shea quickly and effortlessly wrote the B section and the outro. Some of my favorite moments from this song are the rippin' solo John Maestes takes on the outro, and the sparse and deeply groovy key bass that Shea Pierre plays on the B sections."

"Fly On The Wall comes off the heels of the first single release, "Early Morning" that brought together layered upright and electric bass performances from Young and virtuoso bassist Martin Masakowski, with all percussion drawn directly from the upright bass itself, including a backbeat created by dropping car keys onto its body. "I think in total there are 6-7 tracks of Martin on upright, and 4-5 tracks of me on electric bass," Young explains. "The layers of bow, harmonics, and percussion he laid down really put it over the top for me."

With fine-tuned production by GRAMMY Award-winner Jamison Ross, Noah showcases Young's evolving voice in the world of modern instrumental jazz. Blending soulful groove, improvisational nuance, and atmospheric production, the album draws inspiration from boundary-pushing works by Derrick Hodge and Pino Palladino. "Jamison's production on Mykal Kilgore's A Man Born Black made me want him to produce this album," says Young. "He has a unique touch as both a drummer and a conceptualist. I knew he could help shape the album I was hearing in my head."

A bold and deeply personal statement in sound, Noah was created as a catalyst for introspection and daydreaming. "I wanted this record to be felt more than analyzed-to create a space for reflection, movement, and emotional honesty," Young says.

Known for his muscular groove, melodic sensibility, and genre-bending versatility, Noah Young has long been a fixture in New Orleans' dynamic music scene. A founding member of the acclaimed jazz/funk outfit Naughty Professor, he's also toured and recorded with artists including The Revivalists, Marcus King, Ivan Neville, and George Porter Jr. His work as both a solo artist and collaborator has earned him repeated nominations for OffBeat Magazine's "Best Bassist" and brought him to festival stages around the globe.

