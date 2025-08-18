Patrick Wolf Delivers Better Or Worse EP

(ET) Patrick Wolf announces the release of the 6-track Better Or Worse EP, available today via Apport / Virgin Music. The EP houses new versions, re-imaginings and remixes of 'Better Or Worse' alongside two new tracks: 'Hymne D'Etranger', the first French language song Wolf has written, and 'She Didn't Dance, a cover of the Irish folk song. To accompany today's announcement Wolf is sharing 'Mejora O Empeorar', a new production and Spanish language version of 'Better Or Worse'.
Commentating on the EP Wolf says: "Better or Worse is a short, but as powerful as I could write, little anthem of empowerment and healing that I began writing on my mountain dulcimer for my best friend who was going through a brutal divorce and lost her mother to cancer three years after I lost mine.
"The writing turned into advice from both our mothers in the end. All the folklore of the east Kent tradition of The Hooden Horse and its metaphor of resurrection sits as the core mythology of the song. Spanish is a language I've always adored listening to in music and speaking since I was a teenager when I first learnt it, I've got my own tutor now to get to the place I would love with speaking and singing.
"For my birthday this summer I went on an art mission to visit the work of the painter and poet Jose Moreno Villa in Malaga and "Better or Worse" was on my mind the whole journey, so much so that I began translating it slowly over my stay. It was also my challenge while there to make my first dance alone and sober after reaching my five year recovery birthday, but generally for many nights out I was busy making notes on and falling in love with Spanish language dance and pop music production and songwriting, so my new translation and re-production of Better or Worse 'Mejora O Empeorar' Is what I came home with, signed off by my tutor!"
Better Or Worse EP tracklist:
1. Better Or Worse
2. Hymne D'Etranger
3. She Didn't Dance
4. Mejora O Empeorar
5. Better or Worse (Instrumental)
6. Better or Worse (El Lobo remix)
