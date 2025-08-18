Tayla Lynn, Loretta's Granddaughter, To Share Family Story and Song at American Red Cross Event

(MPR) Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of one of the most awarded musicians of all time, Queen of Country Music, Loretta Lynn, and a musician herself, has been invited to perform and share the Lynn family's story of their community's disaster recovery at the upcoming American Red Cross Tiffany Circle Summit in Washington, DC, Sept. 11-13.

Now in its 18th year, the Tiffany Circle engages female philanthropists worldwide in the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. Tiffany Circle members from around the globe will gather to celebrate the impact of these women leaders at The Summit, to be held at the Red Cross DC headquarters and the Salamander hotel. The Lynn family women received the Red Cross humanitarian award in March 2022 for the compassionate support they demonstrated during their community's greatest time of need after catastrophic flooding. Sadly, Loretta Lynn passed away later that year.

"Being asked to share our story at the Tiffany Circle Summit is deeply humbling," Tayla Lynn says. "The flood that took so many lives in our hometown changed us forever. I wasn't the hero-I just opened my doors, linked arms with neighbors and tried to help people find their footing in the darkest hours," she explains. "To stand in a room full of women who have dedicated their lives to helping others and to share our community's story of heartbreak and hope is an honor I don't take lightly."

Now, Lynn is proudly carrying on her grandmother's incredible legacy as an artist and humanitarian by partnering with the Red Cross in a powerful initiative to raise funds and awareness to help people affected by disasters big and small across the country. She will be featured the evening of Friday, Sept. 12, in a 30-40-minute Story and Song presentation, where Lynn will perform with her band and share her touching story of the 2021 Waverly/Hurricane Mills, Tenn., floods that resulted in 20 deaths, including that of Loretta Lynn's beloved Ranch foreman of over 30 years.

Following the floods, the Lynn family's efforts to help others were relentless. In addition to partnering with the Red Cross to help ensure people had food and supplies in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, they spearheaded fundraising efforts for Humphreys County with the Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert, raising nearly $1 million for flood relief. For more detail, watch this two-minute video shown at the American Red Cross Lifesaver Luncheon when the Lynn family women were honored

