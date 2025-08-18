The Strumbellas Share New Song 'Maybe It's Me'

(Glassnote) Fresh off a summer of electrifying festival appearances, acclaimed Canadian alternative rock band The Strumbellas are keeping the momentum going with the release of their brand-new single "Maybe It's Me", out now via Glassnote Records.

The track follows their recent single "Hard Lines" and offers the second glimpse at their just-announced EP, Burning Bridges Into Dust, arriving October 24. Alongside the new music, the band has announced a headlining North American tour, with stops in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles, to name a few.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Christina Perri, Avril Lavigne, Train), "Maybe It's Me" is a swirling mix of regret and hope, a late-night reflection on the moments that keep us awake, weighing heavy on the mind. Built on a rickety upright piano, roomy acoustic guitars, and Jimmy Chauveau's plaintive vocal delivery, the song sways between vulnerability and release, echoing refrains like "Maybe it's you / Maybe it's me / Maybe it's something I can't see."

"Sometimes our mind gets stuck on things," the band shares. "Thoughts go around in a circle. Maybe it's something we should have said last week, or something that went sideways years ago. 'Maybe It's Me' is about this feeling, about being unable to break free from some moment that slipped from our grasp. A rickety upright piano and roomy acoustic guitars trace this regret, filling in the silence between singer Jimmy Chauveau's mournful phrases. As often happens in a Strumbellas song, solace starts to creep in as the lonely early demo gets fleshed out and the joy of playing together bleeds into the track. By the end there's a balance between remorse and hope for a future that could, in part, make up for the past."

Whether it's in a mini-van (that somehow contained six band members and a drum kit) or a tour bus, The Strumbellas don't quit, criss-crossing countries and continents to bring music to their fans. Through thick and thin, the band keeps singing, writing, recording, and performing, and with Burning Bridges Into Dust they're showing no signs of slowing down.

The upcoming EP, Burning Bridges Into Dust, marks a bold new chapter for The Strumbellas. Across its tracks, including "Hard Lines" and "Maybe It's Me", the band leans into their trademark mix of alt-rock grit and warmth, while experimenting with fresh sonic textures and storytelling approaches. Fans can expect the kind of stomping, sing-along hooks the band is known for, alongside moments of quiet introspection that reflect their evolution as songwriters and collaborators.

To bring the EP to life on stage, The Strumbellas will embark on a headlining North American tour, including stops at iconic venues like Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, and The Regent in Los Angeles. Long celebrated for turning intimate and large halls alike into massive sing-alongs, the band is excited to greet fans both old and new.

Ever since forming in 2008 and releasing their debut album My Father and the Hunter in 2012, The Strumbellas have become known for their heartfelt lyrics and irresistible melodies that inspire stomping, clapping, and singing along. The two-time JUNO Award winners built their reputation on dynamic follow-ups including 2013's We Still Move on Dance Floors, 2016's breakout Hope, and 2019's Rattlesnake, which cemented their place at the forefront of the alt-rock and alt-country scenes.

The Strumbellas' hit single "Spirits" catapulted them to international fame, achieving triple platinum certification and earning gold records in several countries, along with over 500 million streams to date. They topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist, and performed on some of television's biggest stages, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

With "Hard Lines," "Maybe It's Me," the forthcoming Burning Bridges Into Dust (out October 24), and a tour across North America, The Strumbellas are once again proving why they remain one of the most compelling and beloved alternative bands of the past decade, and they're just getting started.

