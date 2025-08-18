Tyler Braden Launching Devil And A Prayer Tour

(WMN) Tyler Braden announces his 2026 headline devil and a prayer TOUR, kicking off January 29 in Minneapolis, MN, and set to span across 11 markets. The tour is aptly named after his debut album, devil and a prayer, released in May via Warner Music Nashville.

The 19-song collection blends raw storytelling with high-energy, arena-ready instrumentation. Tracks like "DEVIL YOU KNOW" and "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES" have already made waves, showcasing Braden's powerhouse vocals and knack for writing songs that connect deeply with fans.

The album captures the grit, emotion, and rock & roll spirit that define his live performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 AM local time. See the dates below:

devil and a prayer TOUR

January 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

January 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave II

January 31 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

February 6 - Saint Louis, MO - Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights

February 7 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

February 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

February 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

February 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

February 21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

