.

Tyler Braden Launching Devil And A Prayer Tour

08-18-2025
Tyler Braden Launching Devil And A Prayer Tour

(WMN) Tyler Braden announces his 2026 headline devil and a prayer TOUR, kicking off January 29 in Minneapolis, MN, and set to span across 11 markets. The tour is aptly named after his debut album, devil and a prayer, released in May via Warner Music Nashville.

The 19-song collection blends raw storytelling with high-energy, arena-ready instrumentation. Tracks like "DEVIL YOU KNOW" and "GOD & GUNS N' ROSES" have already made waves, showcasing Braden's powerhouse vocals and knack for writing songs that connect deeply with fans.

The album captures the grit, emotion, and rock & roll spirit that define his live performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 AM local time. See the dates below:

devil and a prayer TOUR
January 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
January 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave II
January 31 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
February 6 - Saint Louis, MO - Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights
February 7 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre
February 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
February 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
February 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
February 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
February 21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Related Stories
Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude

Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden

David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden

News > Tyler Braden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more

Day In Country

'Band Together Texas' Rallies Over $8.5 Million For Flood Relief- Jason Aldean Partners With 13-Year-Old Dj Daniel To Raise $200,000 For Heroes For Children- more

-
Day In Pop

Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- Joey Bada$$ Announces 2025 ‘Dark Aura Tour’- Watch Psychic Fever's 'Reflection' Music Video- Green Day- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona (It's Free!)

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Latest News

Foreigner To Film 50th Anniversary Show On Ellis Island

Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'

Babymetal Make U.S. Chart History With New Album

MxPx, Face To Face, The Vandals Lead Punk Rock Christmas Lineup

The Cribs Share 'Summer Seizures' From First New Album in Five Years

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute

David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story

Joyce Manor Return With First New Music In Three Years 'All My Friends Are So Depressed'