Watch Psychic Fever's 'Reflection' Music Video

(Atlantic) Psychic Fever released the music video for "Reflection" today. As the lead track from their third original EP, PSYCHIC FILE III, the modern R&B flair is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Directed by YERD, the "Reflection" music video makes bold use of 3DCG, creating a striking visual experience. The track is an ambitious work that blends the essence of 90s-'00s R&B with inspiration from DrillnB's atmosphere and sequencing, pursuing a cutting-edge sound. It also served as the powerful opening number for their PSYCHIC FEVER LIVE TOUR 2025 "EVOLVE" in JAPAN held in June. With its lyrical themes of self-awareness and artistic evolution, this song offers fans a deeper glimpse into PSYCHIC FEVER's current creative chapter. The track's smooth yet driving beat, coupled with polished choreography. As the visual narrative unfolds, viewers are invited to experience the group's journey of growth, resilience, and ambition.

"The music video for 'Reflection' packs in the shine of mirrors, the city, and raw emotion," the group shares. "Built around the phrase in the lyrics 'tell me now, what's your vibe', it explores the themes of 'discovering yourself through someone else' and 'the person who brings out your glow', creating a mysterious, slightly thrilling world where fantasy and reality intertwine. We would be thrilled if you watched closely and caught all the little details."

Following the resounding success of their U.S. tour earlier this year, delivering sold-out shows that captivated audiences nationwide, the group further cemented their international presence with a standout appearance at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas. Their high-energy performance as headliners for the "Friends From The East Showcase" earned widespread acclaim throughout the music festival, showcasing their ability to seamlessly blend their unique sounds with cutting-edge choreography and stage charisma. In July, celebrating their third anniversary, PSYCHIC FEVER embarked on their first fan meeting tours in Europe and North America, captivating audiences and showcasing their charm to the world.

Related Stories

News > Psychic Fever