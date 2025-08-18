Watch Psychic Fever's 'Reflection' Music Video

(Atlantic) Psychic Fever released the music video for "Reflection" today. As the lead track from their third original EP, PSYCHIC FILE III, the modern R&B flair is available on all digital streaming platforms.
Directed by YERD, the "Reflection" music video makes bold use of 3DCG, creating a striking visual experience. The track is an ambitious work that blends the essence of 90s-'00s R&B with inspiration from DrillnB's atmosphere and sequencing, pursuing a cutting-edge sound. It also served as the powerful opening number for their PSYCHIC FEVER LIVE TOUR 2025 "EVOLVE" in JAPAN held in June. With its lyrical themes of self-awareness and artistic evolution, this song offers fans a deeper glimpse into PSYCHIC FEVER's current creative chapter. The track's smooth yet driving beat, coupled with polished choreography. As the visual narrative unfolds, viewers are invited to experience the group's journey of growth, resilience, and ambition.
"The music video for 'Reflection' packs in the shine of mirrors, the city, and raw emotion," the group shares. "Built around the phrase in the lyrics 'tell me now, what's your vibe', it explores the themes of 'discovering yourself through someone else' and 'the person who brings out your glow', creating a mysterious, slightly thrilling world where fantasy and reality intertwine. We would be thrilled if you watched closely and caught all the little details."
Following the resounding success of their U.S. tour earlier this year, delivering sold-out shows that captivated audiences nationwide, the group further cemented their international presence with a standout appearance at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas. Their high-energy performance as headliners for the "Friends From The East Showcase" earned widespread acclaim throughout the music festival, showcasing their ability to seamlessly blend their unique sounds with cutting-edge choreography and stage charisma. In July, celebrating their third anniversary, PSYCHIC FEVER embarked on their first fan meeting tours in Europe and North America, captivating audiences and showcasing their charm to the world.
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more
'Band Together Texas' Rallies Over $8.5 Million For Flood Relief- Jason Aldean Partners With 13-Year-Old Dj Daniel To Raise $200,000 For Heroes For Children- more
Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- Joey Bada$$ Announces 2025 ‘Dark Aura Tour’- Watch Psychic Fever's 'Reflection' Music Video- Green Day- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona (It's Free!)
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Foreigner To Film 50th Anniversary Show On Ellis Island
Kings of Leon And Zach Bryan Set Release Of 'We're Onto Something'
Babymetal Make U.S. Chart History With New Album
MxPx, Face To Face, The Vandals Lead Punk Rock Christmas Lineup
The Cribs Share 'Summer Seizures' From First New Album in Five Years
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story
Joyce Manor Return With First New Music In Three Years 'All My Friends Are So Depressed'