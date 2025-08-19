Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary

(fcc) Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and AK Worldwide proudly announce the release of Unplugged 20th Anniversary, a deluxe 2-LP black vinyl edition of Alicia Keys' landmark MTV Unplugged performance. Set to arrive on October 3, 2025, this special edition commemorates two decades since the intimate concert recorded live on July 4, 2005, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Alicia Keys' original Unplugged performance made history as the first Unplugged by a female artist to debut at number one and became the highest debut for a MTV Unplugged performance since Nirvana's iconic session in 1994. The 20th Anniversary Edition brings that milestone performance back to vinyl, celebrating the classics from Songs in A Minor and The Diary of Alicia Keys alongside a cover of Brenda Holloway's "Every Little Bit Hurts".

The release will include a medley of "Goodbye/Butterflyz" and bonus track "How Come You Don't Call Me" recorded during the MTV Unplugged performance and available on vinyl for the first time ever. Pre-orders for Unplugged 20th Anniversary Edition are available here

Tracklist for the vinyl for Unplugged 20th Anniversary can be found below:

Intro Alicia's Prayer (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Karma (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Heartburn (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

A Woman's Worth (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Unbreakable (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

How Come You Don't Call Me (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

If I Was Your Woman (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Goodbye/Butterflyz (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

If I Ain't Got You (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Every Little Bit Hurts (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Streets of New York (City Life) (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Wild Horses (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005) (with Adam Levine)

Diary (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

You Don't Know My Name (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Stolen Moments (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Fallin' (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005)

Love It or Leave It Alone/Welcome to Jamrock (Unplugged Live at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY - July 2005) (Feat. Damien Marley, Mos Def and Common & Friends)

