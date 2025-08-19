Biohazard Release 'Eyes On Six' Video

(Freeman) Biohazard unleash their explosive new single "Eyes On Six" from their upcoming album 'Divided We Fall,' their first studio release in over a decade, out October 17th via BLKIIBLK.
Reuniting the original lineup, the album delivers a blistering statement of unity amid chaos. "Eyes On Six" arrives alongside a powerful new music video. Billy Graziadei (vocals/guitar) on the song:
"You don't have to come from the 'cold streets' to feel like the odds are stacked against you and to know what it feels like to rise above hard times - when we find ways to survive, against all odds, we adopt a mindset of welcoming challenges. Forged in fire, that strength and determination and grit and heart is the underlying credo of Biohazard. Knock us down nine times, we'll get up a tenth time and push forward, no matter what! No matter where you come from, play your cards right, know who your friends are, and keep your circle tight!"
Produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), 'Divided We Fall' captures Biohazard at their most raw, relentless, and unifying. The album blends the band's unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal, and streetwise groove with a Sharpened edge for a fractured modern world delivering a powerful reminder of why Biohazard remains one of the most vital and influential bands in heavy music.
Bobby Hambel (lead guitars) on the album: "We are really excited to finally have the classic Biohazard lineup back together in the studio. This album has been a long time coming, and the record is straight from our hearts - we can't wait for everybody to hear it, and to head out and play these new songs live. See you out there!"
Recording sessions took place at Shorefire Recording Studios (Long Branch, NJ) and The Hydeaway (Van Nuys, CA), with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.
