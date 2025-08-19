Bones Owens And Yelawolf Team Up With 'Best Western'

(The Syndicate) Nashville-based troubadour Bones Owens returns with the centerpiece of Best Western is its title track, "Best Western", an epic narrative that juxtaposes myths of the old wild West with a contemporary tale of a returning war veteran who takes to a life of crime as told in a mid-song Yelawolf rap. The song had its roots in a Georgia hotel of the same name, where Owens was staying while filming a western, Day of Reckoning, on location with Yelawolf.

"I had worked with him on several of his albums, and I wanted him to have a feature on mine," recalled Bones Owens, who had shared his song files with him. He continues, "He thought it sounded like a GTO driving down a desert road at night. And he just wrote that verse and recorded it in 20 minutes, tops.

"But it turned out to work as this cyclical life story of someone on the fringes of society. And we often live that way as touring musicians. So I felt a kinship. It's a modern-day version of the western movies I used to watch with my grandpa."

Yelawolf adds "Bones Owens has been a friend of mine for a long time. Working with him again was nostalgic but brand new at the same time. He got better. He's always been one of my favorite guitar players , But seeing him produce a record from top to bottom , playing every instrument was incredible. I just watched him navigate around the studio and jumped in .. I'm already looking forward to more sessions"

