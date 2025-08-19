Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour

(2b) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cam has announced a headline tour through the US, UK, and EU, dubbed The Slow Down Tour. The US dates kick off on October 20th at The Gramercy Theatre in NY, making stops in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and San Francisco, before wrapping on November 17th at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre.
Cam's hometown show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium will be a special night as it marks her third time headlining the beloved venue, where she first took the stage as an opener for Harry Styles. Pre-sales for The Slow Down Tour begin Wednesday, August 20th, with general on-sale starting this Friday, August 22nd, at 10am local. Limited VIP packages will be available.
About the tour Cam comments, "Alright sweet friends, I'm traveling through the US and Europe to bring you this beautiful and raw album along with the hits to dance and cry to. And as always there will be some belly laughs in between because in my family, we heal by making a punchline out of everything."
Cam's new full-length release, All Things Light, arrived in July to widespread acclaim from Billboard, NPR, People, and more. Grammy.com praised the album's emotional resonance, noting that "throughout every track, her positive light shines through" while People hailed Cam's unique artistry, writing that she "bridges the gap between traditional and experimental country, creating a timeless yet innovative sound all her own." Find the dates and ticket information here
