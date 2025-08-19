Chaoseum Announce New Album 'Life 4 Sale'

(Chipster) The fast-rising Swiss nu-metal / metalcore band, Chaoseum, will soon be offering up their sixth release overall, 'Life 4 Sale.' Released on September 19, the ten-track LP shows the band further focusing and perfecting the sound laid down on such earlier albums as 2022's 'The Third Eye' and 2020's 'Second Life.'

Comprised of members CK Smile - vocals, Loïc Duruz - guitars, bass, Valery Veings - guitars, and Greg Turini - drums, Chaoseum originally formed 2018 in Lausanne (Switzerland), and have created a buzz by sharing the stage with such renowned/respected metal acts as Soulfly, Tarja, Eluveitie, Five Finger Death Punch, Metallica and Sabaton.

And their latest album features some of the group's most revealing lyrics yet. Case in point, "Freakin' Head," which Smile recalls, "was written at a time when I was fed up with explaining, or even justifying, my depressive state." Additionally, the title track, which, "is about my religious past." And also, "The Failure," which is "about abandonment, about the extreme confusion it causes when a child is too young to understand what's happening to them."

