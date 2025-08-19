Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates

(BHM) Cheap Trick have announced Fall 2025 tour dates to add to their gloriously never-ending run. The new dates October 12 at Oxford, AL's Oxford Performing Center and conclude at Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee, IA on December 7.

Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 20 at 10 AM (local). The general on-sale begins Friday, August 22 at 10 AM (local). The complete itinerary is below.

CHEAP TRICK - TOUR 2025

AUGUST

20 - Rhinebeck, NY - Dutchess County Fair

21 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

28 - Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair - LB Day Amphitheatre

31 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair

SEPTEMBER

19 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

20 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

29 - Osaka, JP - Grand Cube

OCTOBER

1 - Tokyo, JP - Budokan

11 - Miramar Beach, FL - Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort

12 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center *

21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

22 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem - Wind Creek Event Center *

24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*

25 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium *

NOVEMBER

9 - Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino - The Showroom *

11 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *

14 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

16 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre *

18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center +

23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +

DECEMBER

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena +

4 - Green Bay, WI - Reach Center +

5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

7 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

* Newly Announced Date

+ with Heart

