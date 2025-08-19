Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates

(BHM) Cheap Trick have announced Fall 2025 tour dates to add to their gloriously never-ending run. The new dates October 12 at Oxford, AL's Oxford Performing Center and conclude at Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee, IA on December 7.
Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 20 at 10 AM (local). The general on-sale begins Friday, August 22 at 10 AM (local). The complete itinerary is below.
CHEAP TRICK - TOUR 2025
AUGUST
20 - Rhinebeck, NY - Dutchess County Fair
21 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
28 - Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair - LB Day Amphitheatre
31 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair
SEPTEMBER
19 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
20 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
29 - Osaka, JP - Grand Cube
OCTOBER
1 - Tokyo, JP - Budokan
11 - Miramar Beach, FL - Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort
12 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center *
21 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *
22 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem - Wind Creek Event Center *
24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*
25 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Memorial Auditorium *
NOVEMBER
9 - Chandler, AZ - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino - The Showroom *
11 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *
14 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *
16 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre *
18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center +
23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +
DECEMBER
2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena +
4 - Green Bay, WI - Reach Center +
5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *
7 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *
* Newly Announced Date
+ with Heart
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time
Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Concert Hours Before Hitting The Stage (2024 In Review)
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Journey Canceled Fall Tour With Cheap Trick (2024 In Review)
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled
Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover
Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour
Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates
Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced
Action/Adventure Announce New Album 'Ever After' With 'URL' Video
Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour
Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years