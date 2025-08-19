Claire Morales Releases 'Lost in the Desert' Album

(CCM) Denton, TX-based music and visual artist Claire Morales is excited to release her new album Lost in the Desert (order). The album arrives after the release of acclaimed singles "Low," "YVB" and "Champion." To celebrate, Claire Morales has announced a hometown record release show on September 25 at Rubber Gloves in Denton.

A multidisciplinary artist, Morales blends her passions for music and visual art into immersive, cinematic worlds. Lost in the Desert unfolds as both a full-length album and a companion graphic novella, telling the story of a solo, female odyssey through the sand. Inspired by a mix of true stories and mythic tall tales, the work explores the lures and lusts, beauty and horrors, traps and diversions encountered on the path to self-actualization.

The tone shifts dramatically throughout the record, from bright poppy bursts, to ominous psychedelic swells, to roaring rock n roll moments, to quiet lulls of folky introspection. The album is dynamic and varied with a new surprise around each bend. Morales and her band are not afraid to stretch genre when the themes demand it. Much of the work was recorded live with the intent to capture the rawness of such a performance. Alex Hastings (the band's lead guitarist) engineered the album and produced it along with Morales in their hometown of Denton, TX. The record features performances by a mix of friends and local legends, and you can feel the care and the community that were poured into this work.

Lost in the Desert invites the listener to both escape into a dreamland and turn their intentions inward. It is an invitation to ask the questions that are tempting to avoid, and to journey forth towards the truth, whatever the cost. It is meant to be as much a demonstration of feminine power as it is a signpost for the lost and disheartened to press ahead, even and especially when the journey feels insurmountable. It is a call to keep existing even in a world that feels pitted against your very essence.

