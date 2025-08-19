Dave Lenahan Shares New Song 'Faces in the Glow'

(PN) Dave Lenahan releases new single , "Faces in the Glow." Have you ever been in the same room as someone, yet felt a million miles apart? Dave Lenahan asks that question, bravely and boldly, with his new single, "Faces in the Glow."

Sharing a heartfelt plea for connection with his lover, Dave draws us in with his earnest vocals and swirling guitars, inviting us into the intimate space of his deepest thoughts. He confesses, "We're so far apart together, buried in our phones, we don't talk much anymore, 'cause we're afraid of letting go."

It begs the question: What are we really trying to prove to the world by posting smiling pictures on Instagram if that image couldn't be further from our reality?

Lenahan and his co-writer Taylin Rae's raw honesty about the very human fear of losing someone you love - so much so that you'd rather sit in silence than risk being apart - lands with striking emotional weight.

The irony in the bridge is genius: "I'll send you a text message, honey, let's put down our phone. I'd rather be here with you now, than together all alone."

Sending a message to suggest putting the phone away becomes a powerful, poetic contradiction-perfectly capturing the tension at the heart of the song. "Faces in the Glow" is a reminder of what it means to truly be with someone. It's a quiet anthem for reconnecting, for choosing presence over performance.

Because in a world full of highlight reels, this song reminds us: it's time to be human again.

