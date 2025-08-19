Dave Lenahan Shares New Song 'Faces in the Glow'

(PN) Dave Lenahan releases new single , "Faces in the Glow." Have you ever been in the same room as someone, yet felt a million miles apart? Dave Lenahan asks that question, bravely and boldly, with his new single, "Faces in the Glow."
Sharing a heartfelt plea for connection with his lover, Dave draws us in with his earnest vocals and swirling guitars, inviting us into the intimate space of his deepest thoughts. He confesses, "We're so far apart together, buried in our phones, we don't talk much anymore, 'cause we're afraid of letting go."
It begs the question: What are we really trying to prove to the world by posting smiling pictures on Instagram if that image couldn't be further from our reality?
Lenahan and his co-writer Taylin Rae's raw honesty about the very human fear of losing someone you love - so much so that you'd rather sit in silence than risk being apart - lands with striking emotional weight.
The irony in the bridge is genius: "I'll send you a text message, honey, let's put down our phone. I'd rather be here with you now, than together all alone."
Sending a message to suggest putting the phone away becomes a powerful, poetic contradiction-perfectly capturing the tension at the heart of the song. "Faces in the Glow" is a reminder of what it means to truly be with someone. It's a quiet anthem for reconnecting, for choosing presence over performance.
Because in a world full of highlight reels, this song reminds us: it's time to be human again.
Dave Lenahan Releases New Country Roots Single 'Baby I'm Gone'
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled
Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover
Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour
Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates
Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced
Action/Adventure Announce New Album 'Ever After' With 'URL' Video
Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour
Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years