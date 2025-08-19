Gavin Adcock Celebrates 'Own Worst Enemy' Release With Two New Videos

(WMN) Country music firebrand Gavin Adcock has kicked off a momentous new chapter with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Own Worst Enemy, available now via Thrivin' Here Records/Warner Music Nashville.

The new album, which dropped on August 15, arrives just one year after his groundbreaking debut, Actin' Up Again, and is a testament to the Adcock's relentless work ethic and candid storytelling, capturing the journey he has been on over the past year. Just as Own Worst Enemy made its way into the world, Adcock released TWO new music videos the same day; "Last One To Know" and "Morning Bail." Both videos were directed by Ben Humphrey and filmed near Nashville, Tennessee.

To round out album release weekend, Adcock stepped out on the stage again with Morgan Wallen in Cleveland, Ohio, on both Friday and Saturday nights on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour. As Own Worst Enemy album release week continues, Adcock shows no signs of slowing down as he sets his sights on his own headlining Need To Tour, which picks back up this Thursday 8/21 in Wichita, Kansas.

The release of Own Worst Enemy adds another milestone to a career filled with major accomplishments. In the past year, Adcock has surpassed one billion global streams and received multiple RIAA certifications, including platinum status for his breakout song, "A Cigarette." Adcock was also recently nominated for "New Male Artist of the Year" at the 60th ACM Awards and "Discovery Artist of the Year" for the 37th Annual MusicRow Awards.

Related Stories

Stream Gavin Adcock's New Song 'Sunset'

Gavin Adcock Says 'Never Call Again' With New Track

News > Gavin Adcock