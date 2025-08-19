Gavin Adcock Celebrates 'Own Worst Enemy' Release With Two New Videos

(WMN) Country music firebrand Gavin Adcock has kicked off a momentous new chapter with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Own Worst Enemy, available now via Thrivin' Here Records/Warner Music Nashville.
The new album, which dropped on August 15, arrives just one year after his groundbreaking debut, Actin' Up Again, and is a testament to the Adcock's relentless work ethic and candid storytelling, capturing the journey he has been on over the past year. Just as Own Worst Enemy made its way into the world, Adcock released TWO new music videos the same day; "Last One To Know" and "Morning Bail." Both videos were directed by Ben Humphrey and filmed near Nashville, Tennessee.
To round out album release weekend, Adcock stepped out on the stage again with Morgan Wallen in Cleveland, Ohio, on both Friday and Saturday nights on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour. As Own Worst Enemy album release week continues, Adcock shows no signs of slowing down as he sets his sights on his own headlining Need To Tour, which picks back up this Thursday 8/21 in Wichita, Kansas.
The release of Own Worst Enemy adds another milestone to a career filled with major accomplishments. In the past year, Adcock has surpassed one billion global streams and received multiple RIAA certifications, including platinum status for his breakout song, "A Cigarette." Adcock was also recently nominated for "New Male Artist of the Year" at the 60th ACM Awards and "Discovery Artist of the Year" for the 37th Annual MusicRow Awards.
Stream Gavin Adcock's New Song 'Sunset'
Gavin Adcock Says 'Never Call Again' With New Track
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled
Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover
Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour
Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates
Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced
Action/Adventure Announce New Album 'Ever After' With 'URL' Video
Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour
Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years