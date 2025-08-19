Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour

(ET) Haircut 100 will join Howard Jones on his Dream Into Action Fall tour starting next month. The band joined Jones on a prior run in 2024, embarking on their first USA shows in 40 years.

The shows were so well received, they are looking forward to returning and "spreading a bit of good old London town love right across the states of America." This run kicks off on September 2 in Nashville and ends up with the band's first USA headline show in 43 years at Sony Hall on September 24.

The three original members Nick Heyward (vocals, rhythm guitar), Les Nemes (bass) and, Graham Jones will be joined by Mark Whitfield (drums), Felipe Fournier (percussion), Nick Gomez (sax) and Ben Caiazza (trumpet.)

It has also been just over forty years since Haircut 100 released the album Pelican West with the smash hits and MTV mainstays 'Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl),' 'Love Plus One,' and 'Fantastic Day.' The LP was certied platinum in the UK after three months and it spent 11 consecutive weeks in the British Top Ten, reaching No.2 on two separate occasions in addition to charting in the US, Australia and beyond. After just one album and many live shows, the band went their separate ways and frontman Nick Heyward started to release solo material including another hit, his debut solo album, North Of A Miracle and has released nine solo albums to date. Jones went on to co-found Boys Wonder, Nemes toured with Rick Astley, and drummer Blair Cunningham played with the legendary Paul McCartney.

Haircut 100 released their first new music in decades last year with the single 'The Unloving Plum' which became BBC Radio 2's Record Of The Week. The track is taking from their upcoming album due out in 2026. The band says "The new album is sailing over the horizon and is about to dock." The single will be available as a limited edition 7" at all the tour stops. As for what to expect sonically *Haircut music, created in the old way and like a steam engine, gathering fuel ready to power on and forge ahead" and "The new album may surprise a few people, this time around there are no demands and expectations from a label, we have pretty much had the space to do whatever we wanted and so it has many, often surprising ingredients. Haircuts have grown up a bit."

Sep. 2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sep. 3 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sep. 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Sep. 6 - St Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Sep. 7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Sep. 8 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater

Sep.10 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Sep. 12 - Des Plaines, IL - Rivers Casino

Sep. 13 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

Sep. 16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Sep. 18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sep. 20 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Sep. 22 - South Jordan, UT - The Ballpark @ America First Square

Sep. 24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall (Headline show)

