Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' Anniversary

(PFA) With the latest batch of tour dates playing to capacity crowds and favorable fan response, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening/JBLZE is announcing one more tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Led Zeppelin classic, Physical Graffiti.

This upcoming leg adds 26 more markets for fans to experience classics such as "The Wanton Song" and "Kashmir" live alongside deeper cuts like "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu."

Along with playing the iconic album in its entirety, other Led Zeppelin favorites including "Good Times Bad Times," "Whole Lotta Love" and of course "Stairway To Heaven" find their way into the setlist.

The final Physical Graffiti tour kicks off on October 22 in Louisville, KY and wraps November 26 in Hollywood, FL. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Detroit, MI (October 29), Atlantic City, NJ (November 7), Huntington, NY (November 18) and Tampa, FL (November 25) to name a few markets.

"For me, this isn't just an album-it's the album," declares Jason Bonham. "Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 70 shows ! The last two tours have been nothing short of electrifying, and I know the Fall tour will raise the bar even higher as we revisit some of our favorite places on the east coast . I'm counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful, celebration of Physical Graffiti together."

Public on sale for tickets will begin on Friday, August 22 and more information on all tickets and performances can be found at https://www.jasonbonham.net.

