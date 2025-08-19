Jenevieve Launching The Crysalis Tour

(ICLG) Following the release of her new album CRYSALIS, rising Alternative R&B star Jenevieve has officially announced her first North American headline run - "The CRYSALIS Tour". The 14-date trek will bring her genre-blurring sound and signature breezy-yet-introspective style to intimate venues across the U.S. and Canada this fall.
The tour kicks off October 22 in Dallas, TX at the Cambridge Room at the House of Blues and makes stops in major cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping November 19 in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room.
Ticket presales begin Wednesday August 20th, 10am local time and will run through Thursday August 21st, 10pm local time. General on sale begins Friday August 22nd at 10am local time.
CRYSALIS has earned recognition from NPR, Billboard, VIBE, The FADER, and more while VICE recently praised the single "Head Over Heels" as "achingly romantic and the kind of killer groove that makes up for not hearing from her for years." Jenevieve is also seen gracing the cover of PREME Magazine's newest issue.
Jenevieve first captivated audiences in 2020 with her breakout hit "Baby Powder," which has since surpassed 175 million global streams. Her 2021 debut project, DIVISION, and 2022 follow-up EP, RENDEZVOUS, earned widespread critical acclaim, with outlets like Pitchfork praising her as "the perfect blend of new-age soul and timeless R&B," and Billboard declaring she's "a force to be reckoned with-both musically and visually." In addition to the accolades and praise, Jenevieve has earned a loyal fan base with a style that's soulful, experimental, and unmistakably her own.
THE CRYSALIS TOUR
10/22 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at the House of Blues
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade
10/27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
10/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/29 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
11/02 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
11/04 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground
11/06 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
11/09 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver
11/12 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
11/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
11/16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
11/19 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room
Jenevieve Celebrates Crysalis With 'Hyn High' Video
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled- Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening- more
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Broadcast Cancelled At Last Minute- David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar's Ghost Of Eddie Van Halen Story- more
Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit- Cam Launching The Slow Down Tour- The Steel Wheels Return With Indictment on Smartphone Culture- more
Haircut 100 Joining Howard Jones On Fall Tour- Alicia Keys Expands Unplugged Album For 20th Anniversary- Dijon Launching International Headline Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Why Ozzy Osbourne Documentary TV Debut Was Pulled
Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black' Given A Metal Makeover
Story of the Year And Senses Fail Launching The Scream Team Tour
Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates
Very Special Show!! The Stray Cats: Rumble in Del Mar Announced
Action/Adventure Announce New Album 'Ever After' With 'URL' Video
Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour
Shudder To Think Plot First U.S. Tour In 17 Years