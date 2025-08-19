Legss Preview 'Unreal' Album With New Single 'See No Evil'

(SCPR) London art-rock outfit Legss release new single 'See No Evil'. Their eagerly anticipated debut album Unreal is out September 12th and will be supported by October tour dates.
Whilst remaining leftfield in spirit, there is a musical vulnerability to the latest iteration of Legss, and a newfound pop sensibility to their writing, which reflects a move to a more accessible sound. There is a security in inaccessibility, and shedding this cloak opens the band up to an earnestness at once exciting and nerve-wracking.
'See No Evil' is one of the best examples of this open-hearted approach - low slung chords underpin Ned Green's soft vocals, before an impassioned refrain delivers the closest-thing to an earworm chorus in Legss' canon. On the track, the band say:
"See No Evil is the sunniest song we've ever written, and probably the only in a major key. It's our angsty late-summer pop anthem offering. Think souvenir painters sat on a bridge; time and all its borne away; open chords; open-door churches; Aerial M; the confluence of two rivers; sweaty palms."
Twinned with their signature world-building aesthetic, the new direction is reflected sonically by drummer Louis Grace, who co-produced the album with Balazs Altsach (Ugly, Katy J Pearson, Broadside Hacks) - set to be distributed by The state51 Conspiracy.
