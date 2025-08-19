Lily Lane Announces New Single 'Reciprocation'

(BMA) Genre-blending pop-soul artist Lily Lane makes her much-anticipated return with "Reciprocation," arriving August 22nd. Blending vintage soul textures, razor-sharp pop sensibilities, and raw, confessional lyricism, "Reciprocation" stands as a bold new chapter in her ever-growing body of work and a can't-miss release from one of music's most exciting rising voices.

On the track, Lane channels the spirit of Aretha with a modern bite like Sabrina, serving sultry vocals full of Motown swagger, witty one-liners, and a message for anyone tired of carrying the emotional (or physical) load in their relationship. The up-and-comer shares, "Reciprocation is both the sound of knowing your worth and a playful threat sealed with a kiss."

Think the emotional edge of RAYE, the unapologetic storytelling of Sabrina Carpenter, and the warmth and grace of Olivia Dean: soulful, sassy, and styled with a warning label - that is Lily Lane. A Boston native now splitting her time between New York and Los Angeles, Lily first broke out as a teen on national tours, opening for Big Time Rush (selling out the House of Blues in her hometown) and Cody Simpson, while quickly finding herself in the orbit of the 2010s pop elite. After graduating with honors from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU, Lily signed with Wilhelmina Models, came out as bisexual, and emerged as a bold voice for body positivity, female empowerment, and LGBT+ representation.

Music runs in the family. Lily's older brother, Tucker Halpern, is one half of the Grammy-nominated electronic duo SOFI TUKKER. Like her brother, her music has earned many sync placements across major platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and Bravo, bringing her soulful, cinematic sound to screens across the country.

Lane's voice cuts through today's over-processed pop landscape, often likened to the grit of Amy Winehouse, the range of Demi Lovato, and the soul of Joss Stone. An independent artist who retains 100% of her publishing and masters, she amassed over 720,000 streams during the 2020 lockdown, collaborated with Trinidad James, and released six original songs - including one that became the theme for two seasons of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit. Since then, she has grown to over 5.3 million YouTube views, 4.1 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music, and 10.5K monthly listeners on Spotify.

Following headlining performances at Unicorn Carnival on Coney Island with Wyclef Jean and Justine Skye, Rockwood Music Hall, and LES staple The Bitter End, Lane relocated from New York to Los Angeles and dropped her sophomore EP Queen of Hearts in Fall 2022, earning more than 5,000 new monthly listeners. The music video for lead single "Bad" has since garnered over 500,000 views and was praised by Earmilk as a "powerful pop anthem" with "dominating vocals." On the West Coast, she has sold out Hollywood's Peppermint Club in partnership with Live Nation and Breaking Sound, and shared festival stages with Madison Beer and Jessie J at West Hollywood's Outloud Raising Voices Pride Festival.

Lane's third EP, Love, Lily Lane, arrived in Fall 2024 as a genre-spanning concept record written during her engagement and released in the lead-up to her wedding. Its lead single, "I Do," is a soul-infused acoustic love song praised by top bridal blogs as a perfect first-dance track. The follow-up single, "Where Have You Been All My Life," was hailed by LyricalOdyssey as "a must-listen for fans of deeply introspective and emotionally charged music." Now, in 2025, Lane returns to her roots with a blues-infused pop-soul project, opening with the Taylor Sparks-produced single "Cry Baby," which has already captivated listeners.

Now, with "Reciprocation" serving as an auspicious preview into her next chapter, including her upcoming EP, Domesticated, with her signature blend of powerhouse vocals, confessional songwriting, and stylized visuals, Lily Lane's not just dropping songs. She's setting the scene.

