Luke Bryan Scores His 32rd No. 1 Hit With 'Country Song Came On'

(MCA) Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has claimed the 32nd #1 single of his career with "Country Song Came On." Released via MCA the song, which is also the title of his 2025 headline tour, was written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley and Neil Medley and appears on Luke's Mind Of A Country Boy album released last fall.

The video for "Country Song Came On" was directed by Kate Rentz and made its premiere on CMT, CMT MUSIC and CMT Equal Play and debuted on the Paramount Times Square Billboard.

"When I first heard this song, it took me right back to the clubs and honky tonks I played before I got to Nashville," said Luke. "I love how the writers kept the simplicity in the track and let the lyric paint the story. WOW #32! I love standing on that stage for country fans more than ever. Thank you for showing up for me."

Luke Bryan's 32 #1 hits:

"Country Song Came On"- Written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley and Neil Medley 8-18-25

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"- Written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice 10-7-24

"Country On" - Written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury 12-12-22

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan 1-24-22

"Waves"- Written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 8-30-21

"Down To One"- Written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman 3-1-21

"One Margarita" - Written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson 7-6-21

"What She Wants Tonight" - Written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite 3-31-20

"Knockin' Boots"- Written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite 9-9-19

"What Makes You Country"- Written by Luke, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley 2-27-19

"Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"- Written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 9-10-18

"Most People Are Good"- Written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear 3-26-18

"Light It Up"- Written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi 12-11-17

"Fast"- Written by: Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird 4-3-17

"Move"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi 11-7-16

"Huntin', Fishin', And Lovin' Every Day"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 6-20-16

"Home Alone Tonight"-Written by: Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil 2-1-16

"Strip It Down-Written by: Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman 10-19-15

"Kick The Dust Up"-Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 8-3-15

"I See You"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird 2-2-15

"Roller Coaster"-Written by: Michael Carter, Cole Swindell 10-6-14

"Play It Again"-Written by: Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley 5-19-14

"Drink A Beer"-Written by: Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton 2-3-14

"That's My Kind of Night"-Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 10-21-13

"Crash My Party"-Written by: Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley 7-1-13

"Only Way I Know"- Jason Aldean, Feat Luke Bryan 2-4-13

"Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally 11-5-12

"Drunk On You"-Written by: Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear 6-4-12

"I Don't Want This Night To End"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 1-16-12

"Someone Else Calling You Baby"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens 2-13-11

"Rain Is A Good Thing"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson 7-11-10

"Do I"-Written by: Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley 12-13-09



On Wednesday, Luke will perform during the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors taking place in Nashville. At last year's event Luke was chosen to receive the ACM Lifting Lives Award, honoring the contributions of Gary Haber, known as a business manager and past president of ACM Lifting Lives. The award is presented to a country music artist, duo/group, or industry professional who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others as voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors.

