Militaire Gun Launching The Bad Idea Tour

(Orienteer) On the heels of the announcement of their new album God Save The Gun due October 17th via Loma Vista Recordings, Militaire Gun announce The BAD IDEA Tour with support from Liquid Mike and Public Opinion.

The 21-date run will celebrate the release of their forthcoming album and kick off in Palm Springs, California on October 25th with stops in Louisville, Worcester, Baltimore, Richmond, New Orleans, Houston and more before wrapping up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 22nd at 10am local time.

The BAD IDEA Tour takes its name from the band's lead single "B A D I D E A," which arrived alongside the announcement of God Save The Gun last week and with a video directed by vocalist Ian Shelton. "B A D I D E A" premiered on Apple Music's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe where Shelton and guitarist Kevin Kiley sat with Zane in studio to discuss the new single and what is to come from the band.

This fall, Militarie Gun will also perform at Garden Amp in Garden Grove, California on September 7th with Gorilla Biscuits and Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on September 19th. Miliatrie Gun will embark on a string of headline shows along the west coast with support from Death Lens and Milly on select dates before two shows supporting the legendary Sex Pistols in California - October 15th in San Francisco at The Warfield and October 16th in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium. See full tour dates below.

God Save The Gun is a very human document of being at your worst when you should be on top of the world - an absurdist guide to the intersection of self-destruction and self-belief. "I'm well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album," Shelton says. "But I'm fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There's a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway - but that's where my head was when I started leaning on drinking." Militarie Gun's 2023 debut album, Life Under The Gun was centered around lifelong cycles of hurt, with the singer looking back at growing up with family members struggling with addiction, and while God Save The Gun is still tethered to that history, this time, he's not the witness-he's the protagonist. It wasn't until the band was scheduled to enter the studio in early 2025 that Shelton realized he was the one who needed to hear God Save The Gun's message.

Despite all of the inner turmoil leading to God Save The Gun, Shelton and his bandmates - guitarists William Acu-a and Kevin Kiley, bassist Waylon Trim, and drummer David Stalsworth - more than rose to the challenge of following up Militarie Gun's acclaimed debut. Stalsworth, Trim, and Kiley all joined during Life Under The Gun's extensive touring cycle after a series of member shakeups that would hobble most bands, but only made Militarie Gun stronger.

Along with the honed in line up, God Save The Gun was created with a village of new and old collaborators. Shelton continued his creative relationship with songsmith Phillip Odom, co-wrote with longtime conspirator and frequent harmonizer James Goodson of Dazy, and newly tapped Nick Panella of MSPAINT, among others. Militarie Gun also worked with producer / engineer Riley MacIntyre (Adele, Arlo Parks, The Kills), who was chosen not only to make the songs sound huge, but also to access the sentiments behind them.

Miliatrie Gun's debut album Life Under The Gun was one of 2023's most celebrated albums, released to praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, Revolver, Stereogum, SPIN, Paste, The FADER, and more. Last year, Militarie Gun released the Life Under The Sun EP, which saw reimaginations of tracks from their debut album with assistance from friends and collaborators including Bully, Manchester Orchestra, and Mannequin Pussy. Militarie Gun also released the Life Under The Sun mini-documentary which sees the band and a host of their Life Under The Sun EP collaborators reunite at Manchester Orchestra's Atlanta studio to further reimagine the tracks featured on their aforementioned EP, with guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids, who steps in for Alicia Bognanno of Bully for a performance of "Never F***ed Up Twice." Also last year, Militarie Gun shared "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)," which was created for the new WWE 2K24 video game as the walk-in music for Post Malone's wrestling character. Post Malone also included "Do It Faster" on his curated playlist for the WWE 2K24 soundtrack.

pcoming Live Dates

+ with Gorilla Biscuits, Cosmic Joke, Start Today and more

! supporting Sex Pistols

# with Alkaline Trio

^ with Death Lens and Milly

* with Fleshwater & Angel Dust

% with Liquid Mike and Public Opinion

09/07 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp +

09/19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest ^

9/20 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest Late Night Show at Metro #

09/24 - Oxnard, CA - The Elks Lodge ^

09/25 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing ^

09/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Humdinger ^

09/27 - Oakland, CA - New Paris ^

09/28 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial ^

09/30 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art Tacoma ^

10/01 - Bellingham, WA - Make.Shift ^

10/02 - Portland, OR - High Limit Room ^

10/03 - Boise, ID - Shrine Basement ^

10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

10/05 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theater ^

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield !

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !

10/25 - Palm Springs, CA @ Hotel Zoso %

10/26 - Henderson, NV @ Grey Witch %

10/29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck %

10/30 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk %

10/31 - Louisville, KY @ Camp Spaceman %

11/01 - Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees %

11/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall %

11/04 - Troy, NY @ No Fun %

11/06 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs %

11/07 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall %

11/08 - Lakewood, NJ @ Maggie's Bar & Grill %

11/09 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar %

11/11 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %

11/12 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy %

11/14 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %

11/15 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat %

11/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa %

11/18 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group %

11/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

11/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head %

11/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad %

