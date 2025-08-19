Motion City Soundtrack Get Animated For 'Your Days Are Numbered' Video

(Epitaph) Motion City Soundtrack is back and making us feel something again. Known for transmuting complex human emotions into hooky pop-punk charm, today the band shares the sobering rock ballad, "Your Days Are Numbered". The latest preview of their first new album in ten years, The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World is out on Sept. 19th via Epitaph.

Instead of relying solely on the nostalgia of their multi-decade run, for the new collection of songs, MCS challenged themselves to reach outside of their collective comfort zone. In that spirit, the moody new track features an impassioned cameo from Mat Kerekes (Citizen) that MCS frontman Justin Pierre describes as "f***ing brutal."

"'Your Days Are Numbered' is a special song for us. It's one we carried with us as a band for a long time, letting it grow until it was ready to be shared. The last few years have been hard on all of us personally, with the loss of family members and loved ones. Releasing this song now feels like the right time-a sad, but powerful anthem we needed to put into the world.

"Jesse reached out to his friend Mat Kerekes (Citizen) to see if he'd be interested in singing on a track. He said yes, so we sent him a few options we thought might fit, while also pushing around some other ideas. But Mat immediately gravitated toward this one, telling us, 'It really resonates with me,' and then jokingly added, 'and I'm emo.' He wasn't kidding - the raw emotion he brought to 'Your Days Are Numbered' is something we truly love."-MCS

"Don't Call It a Comeback" isn't just the name of a song off Motion City Soundtrack's 2003 debut I Am The Movie, it's also an apt way to summarize the band's mission statement. During their initial run from 1997 to 2016, the Minneapolis-based group released six celebrated albums, toured the world countless times and achieved gold status for their hit single "Everything Is Alright."

After taking a three-year hiatus, the band - vocalist/guitarist Justin Pierre, guitarist Joshua Cain, bassist Matt Taylor, keyboardist Jesse Johnson and drummer Tony Thaxton - started performing live again in 2019, but even the most optimistic fans didn't necessarily expect a follow-up to 2015's Panic Stations. "When we started conceptualizing the idea for this record, I was thinking about what we loved about doing this originally," Cain explains. The result is The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World, an album that sees the band transmuting the last decade of life experiences into the catchiest songs of their career.

To record, the band reunited with Sean O'Keefe (Fall Out Boy, Plain White T's) at the legendary Chicago studio Electrical Audio. With features from Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump (who also co-wrote the song "Particle Physics"), Citizen's Mat Kerekes and Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer, the album sees the band reclaiming their crown as one of punk rock's most accessible - and infectious - acts.

"I think that if you look at a lot of our past records, it's about 'What's wrong? What am I not getting right? Why do I feel f***ing crazy? Why can't I figure this out, and I figured it out," Pierre admits. "It's almost like I felt I didn't have an identity [in the past] and now by working through the hard stuff, I know who I am." With that sense of self-discovery mirrored by the music, when the final track fades out it may be the conclusion of the album, but in reality, it's just the beginning of another chapter of Motion City Soundtrack's journey.

Related Stories

Motion City Soundtrack Share 'She Is Afraid' To Announce New Album

Motion City Soundtrack End 10 Year Absence With 'Stop Talking'

News > Motion City Soundtrack